Fumio Kishida yesterday was re-elected as Japan’s prime minister after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections.
Elected just over a month ago by parliament, Kishida called a quick election in which his governing party secured 261 seats in the 465-member lower house, enough to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament.
The Oct. 31 victory increases his grip on power and is seen as a mandate from voters for his weeks-old government to tackle economic issues, COVID-19 measures and other challenges.
Kishida said he saw the results as a signal that voters chose stability over change.
Later yesterday, he formed his second Cabinet by keeping all but one of the ministers he appointed when he took office on Oct. 4, and then mapped out his economic measures and other key policies at a news conference.
Kishida appointed China-friendly lawmaker Yoshimasa Hayashi as foreign minister.
Hayashi heads a lawmakers’ group promoting Japan-China friendship and is a member of Kishida’s faction, which is known within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for its history of building ties with Beijing.
Kishida toughened his stance on China during his run for leadership of the party in September and appointed Sanae Takaichi, who has backed a tough line toward Beijing, to a key party post after winning the election.
He also named an outspoken China critic to a new position as adviser on human rights.
Former Japanese minister of foreign affairs Toshimitsu Motegi is to shift to the governing party’s No. 2 post.
Kishida promised to create a reinforcing cycle of growth and improved economic distribution to raise incomes under his “new capitalism” economic policy.
At a government meeting on Tuesday, Kishida renewed his pledge to create a positive cycle of growth distribution by bolstering investment and income.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
