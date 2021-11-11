COVID-19: New Year quarantines may change

By Lee I-chia and Shelley Shan / Staff reporters





A modified plan for Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures that offers an additional option for inbound travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is being discussed, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

The center on Monday last week announced that inbound travelers can quarantine at home for the final four days of their mandatory 14-day quarantine after completing the first 10 days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized quarantine facility, if they have tested negative for the virus before going home.

As all inbound travelers were previously required to stay at a quarantine hotel for 14 days, the policy was intended to free up more hotel rooms for the expected surge in returning Taiwanese in January next year, the center said, adding that it would run from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

However, many overseas Taiwanese have said that they have been unable to book a quarantine room for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, yesterday told lawmakers at the legislature in Taipei that the center is discussing a policy to allow fully vaccinated people to quarantine at a hotel or a self-paid centralized quarantine facility for the first seven days, followed by seven days at home.

The modified plan needs supporting measures, which are also being discussed, Chen said, adding that the center would announce a decision this week.

At the CECC’s daily news conference, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that the vaccine brands that are recognized for people to be classified as fully vaccinated include those on the WHO’s emergency use listing — AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Covaxin, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac — as well as the Taiwan-made Medigen vaccine, which gained emergency use authorization in Taiwan.

Children under the age of 12, who are not eligible to be vaccinated, would be subject to the same quarantine rules as their parents, depending on their vaccination status and preference, Chuang said.

The details for booking a self-paid centralized quarantine facility room for the Lunar New Year would be announced this week when the modified plan is finalized, he said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said that the proposed policy changes take into account concerns about “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated people.

Statistics showed that most imported cases were detected in the first seven to 10 days of quarantine, Lo said, adding that people would still be monitored while quarantining at home — whether it be for four days under the plan in place or seven days under the proposed change — so local infections should be preventable.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said that a new platform is to be launched today to allow returning Taiwanese to check the availability of quarantine hotel rooms over the holiday period.

The platform would use a three-color system to indicate the availability of rooms in each county, Wang said.

Green means a county has 20 or more unreserved rooms, yellow means fewer than 20 rooms, and red means that all quarantine hotel rooms are booked, he said.

The policy to allow people to stay at home for four days of their quarantine period has freed up about 1,300 rooms, he said.

However, finding additional rooms would be challenging, as most accommodation providers are likely to prefer hosting domestic travelers during the Lunar New Year holiday, Wang said, adding that the CECC plans to make 3,600 rooms available at government quarantine facilities for those returning home.