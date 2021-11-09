The number of workers on formal furlough programs fell by more than 5,000 in one week as domestic demand recovered thanks to the government’s stimulus measures, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.
The number of workers who agreed to take unpaid leave fell to 24,353 as of Sunday, a decline of 5,635 from the last report on Monday last week, data compiled by the ministry showed.
The number of companies implementing furlough programs fell by 332 from a week earlier to 2,884, the data showed.
Photo: CNA
Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) told reporters that the most recent economic stimulus measures and the Taipei International Travel Fair boosted domestic demand, helping food and beverage and lodging businesses.
The authorities issued Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers valued at NT$5,000, which were available from Oct. 8, while similar vouchers of different values were also offered by several government agencies.
The four-day travel fair, which ended yesterday, saw many hotels and restaurants offering discounts to boost the domestic tourism market, as Taiwan is maintaining border controls to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
An increase in domestic demand led the number of furloughed workers in the lodging and food and beverage sector to fall by 2,532 in one week to 7,657 as of Sunday, the ministry said.
The number of employers in the lodging, and food and beverage sector implementing unpaid leave programs fell from 511 to 389, the ministry said.
The number of furloughed workers in the support service industry, which includes travel agencies, fell from 8,383 to 7,855 in one week, but the number of companies with unpaid leave programs in place rose to 1,303 from 1,295, the ministry said.
In addition to the rebounding tourism industry, wholesale vendors and restaurant-related retail benefited from the increase in domestic demand, while the transportation industry also received a boost, Huang said.
The number of workers taking unpaid leave in the retail and wholesale sector fell from 3,880 to 2,286 in one week, while the number of furloughed workers in the transportation and warehousing sector dropped to 2,192 from 2,868.
Huang said a local airline had ended its unpaid leave program so that it would have about 300 employees in place to provide services in preparation for an increase in arrivals of migrant workers and returning Taiwanese ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday next year.
Chinese state media have sought to quiet online speculation that a conflict with Taiwan might be imminent, in a sign of how heated rhetoric between Washington and Beijing was feeding public concern about the risk of war. Chinese social media networks have seen a flurry of chatter about a possible Taiwan crisis in the past few days, seemingly fueled by Beijing’s call for citizens to stockpile food and an unrelated message claiming to show the nation was preparing to mobilize military reserves. The surge came after a report by China’s state broadcaster saying that Taiwanese were hoarding their own survival supplies. On
BY 2027: A Pentagon report says that China aims to ‘compel Taiwan’s leadership to the negotiation table on Beijing’s terms’ by 2027, when it could have 700 nuclear warheads China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, the US has said, but Beijing yesterday slammed the Pentagon report as overhyping the threat. The US has declared China its principal security concern for the future, as Beijing works to build the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into “world-class forces” by 2049, its official plan shows. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 — an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, a report published on Wednesday by the Pentagon
‘DIEHARD SEPARATISTS’: The premier, foreign minister Joseph Wu and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun have caused ‘extreme harm’ to ‘the Chinese race,’ Beijing said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and other top Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials yesterday condemned Beijing after it announced that they had been placed on a no-entry list and would be subject to further sanctions. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said that Taiwanese independence advocates and their family members would face life-long legal consequences should they set foot in China, including Hong Kong and Macau, or conduct business with entities there. It was the first time China announced concrete sanctions against who it calls supporters of Taiwanese independence. The office named Su, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) and Minister
‘A DOOR OPENED’: The head of the European Parliament delegation that visited last week said Europe has increased cooperation with Taiwan because of China’s aggression The head of a European Parliament delegation that visited Taiwan last week said there is now a consensus among European political factions that cooperating with Taiwan is important for the bloc, and that he would continue to push for closer bilateral ties. The delegation, which visited from Wednesday to Friday, comprised members of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the EU, including Disinformation (INGE). In an interview with French media outlet La Liberation in Taipei on Thursday, INGE President Raphael Glucksmann, who led the delegation, said that the visit was kept low-key before the delegation