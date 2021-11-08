Iraqi PM calls for calm after strike on home

AFP, BAGHDAD





Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was unhurt and appealed for “calm and restraint” after a drone attack on his residence early yesterday heightened political tensions in the war-scarred country.

The attack in Baghdad’s Green Zone was the first to target the residence of al-Kadhemi, who has been in power since May last year. It came as Iraq’s political parties negotiate alliances over who is to run the next government after last month’s elections.

The vote saw the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political arm of the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, suffer a substantial decline in its parliamentary seats, leading the group to denounce the outcome as “fraud.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, center, leads a meeting in Baghdad yesterday, hours after his residence was targeted by a drone attack. Photo: AFP / HO / Iraqi Prime Minister’s Press Office

The big winner, with more than 70 seats according to the initial count, was the movement of Moqtada al-Sadr, a Shiite Muslim preacher who campaigned as a nationalist and critic of Iran.

Security sources said three drones were launched, but two were shot down.

They were “launched from a site near Republic Bridge,” which crosses the Tigris River in Baghdad, before flying toward the Green Zone, one source said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which left two bodyguards wounded, a security source said.

Gunfire sounded and smoke was seen rising from the Green Zone area after the strike.

Photographs released by al-Kadhemi’s office showed debris strewn on the ground below a damaged exterior stairway and a door that had been dislodged.

On Twittter, al-Kadhemi called “for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq.”

“My residence has been the target of a cowardly assault. Praise God, I am fine,” he then said in a short video shared on social media.

His office described the attack as a “failed assassination attempt.”

The US, which has about 2,500 troops in the country, said that it was “relieved to learn the prime minister was unharmed.”

“This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said.

Iraqi President Barham Salih said the attack “requires a united position in confronting the evil actors trying to mess with this country’s security and the safety of its people.”

A large number of security forces are deployed in and around the Green Zone, which also hosts the US embassy and is frequently targeted by rocket attacks.

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said it “strongly encourages all sides to take responsibility for de-escalation and to engage in dialogue to ease political tensions, upholding the national interest of Iraq.”