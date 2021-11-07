New Zealand would not shy away from criticizing China’s human rights record to protect its lucrative trade relationship with Beijing, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said in an interview.
Ardern’s government is accused of going easy on China’s widely questioned human rights record, prompting some commentators to label Wellington a “weak link” in the US-led Five Eyes security alliance.
However, the New Zealand leader rejected suggestions that economic ties with her country’s largest trading partner were muting her ability to voice broader concerns.
Photo: AFP
“It is very important to us that we maintain integrity in the way that we conduct our diplomatic relationships,” she said in a joint interview with Agence France-Presse, the New Zealand Herald, NBC News and Covering Climate Now.
Ardern noted “heightened tensions” between China and Australia, which has been hit with punitive sanctions by Beijing over its outspoken stance on issues such as the treatment of Uighurs and the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong.
New Zealand has also raised concerns about the same issues, but has been more restrained in its statements and has not faced any economic retaliation.
Ardern’s government in May declined to support a parliamentary motion labeling the treatment of Uighurs as genocide, saying the legal case to use the term had not been made and instead expressed “grave concern.”
New Zealand has also said it is “uncomfortable” using the Five Eyes group — comprising the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand — to criticize China on rights issues.
However, Ardern said New Zealand’s diplomatic ties with China were not determined by trade.
“We have the maturity in our relationship to raise issues that we’re concerned about, be it human rights issues, be it labor issues, be it environmental issues,” she said. “And it’s very important to us that we continue to be able to do that and do that regardless of those trading ties.”
Asked if she would classify China as an ally or an adversary, she replied: “I don’t think we would determine our relationship with any country in such stark terms.”
Ardern said earlier this year that New Zealand’s differences with China on human rights were becoming “harder to reconcile,” but her government would continue to point out areas of concern to Beijing.
Ardern also welcomed signs from the US of a bigger engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.
Ardern said that under US President Joe Biden, Washington has “an incredibly important role” to play in strategic defense, economy and trade ties in the region.
“We welcome that physical presence, being part of important talks in our region,” she said. “And we have seen, we have seen that greater ... engagement in recent times.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
