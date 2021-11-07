The US House of Representatives approved a US$1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that US President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.
The House passed the measure 228-206 late on Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber.
Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation, while six of Democrats’ farthest-left members — including US representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush — opposed it.
Photo: AFP
Approval of the bill, which would create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works, whisked it to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose nervous party got a cold shoulder from voters in this week’s off-year elections.
Democratic gubernatorial candidates were defeated in Virginia and squeaked through in New Jersey, two blue-leaning states. Those setbacks made party leaders impatient to produce impactful legislation and demonstrate they know how to govern.
Simply freeing up the infrastructure measure for final congressional approval was like a burst of adrenaline for Democrats. Yet despite the win, Democrats endured a setback when they postponed a vote on a second, even larger bill until later this month.
That 10-year, US$1.85 trillion measure bolstering health, family and climate change programs was sidetracked after moderates demanded a cost estimate on the sprawling measure from the nonpartisan US Congressional Budget Office.
The postponement dashed hopes that the day would produce a double-barreled win for Biden with passage of both bills.
However, in an evening breakthrough brokered by Biden and House leaders, five moderates later agreed to back that bill if the office’s estimates are consistent with preliminary numbers that White House and congressional tax analysts have provided.
The agreement, in which lawmakers promised to vote on the social and environment bill by the week of Nov. 15, stood as a significant step toward a House vote that could ultimately ship it to the US Senate.
“Generations from now, people will look back and know this is when America won the economic competition for the 21st Century,” Biden said in a written statement early yesterday.
The president and first lady Jill Biden delayed plans to travel on Friday evening to their house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Instead, Biden spoke to House leaders, moderates and progressives, said a White House official who described the conversations on condition of anonymity.
US Representative Pramila Jayapal, leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Biden even called her mother in India, although it was unclear why.
In a two-sentence statement, the five moderates said that if the fiscal estimates on the social and environment bill raise problems, “we remain committed to working to resolve any discrepancies” to pass it.
The five included US Representative Josh Gottheimer, leader of a group of centrists who this summer repeatedly pressured US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule earlier votes on the infrastructure bill.
In exchange, progressives agreed to back the infrastructure measure, which they had spent months holding hostage in an effort to pressure moderates to back the larger bill.
The day marked a rare detente between Democrats’ moderate and progressive wings that party leaders hope will continue this fall.
