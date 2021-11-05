The government yesterday expressed regret that China has not responded to Taiwan’s request to negotiate fruit sales, after it raised the issue through the WTO.
China’s General Administration of Customs on Sept. 20 abruptly suspended imports of wax and custard apples from Taiwan, saying it had repeatedly detected pests. The move followed a similar ban in March on imports of Taiwanese pineapples.
The Council of Agriculture at the time said that China had not presented convincing evidence, and that its abrupt suspensions of fruit sales impeded normal trade practices across the Taiwan Strait.
Photo: Reuters
The council then vowed to seek a settlement on the dispute from the WTO, of which Taiwan and China are members.
At a meeting of the WTO’s Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures yesterday, Representative to the WTO Lo Chang-fa (羅昌發) expressed concern to China’s delegation over its bans on Taiwanese fruit, the council said in a news release.
The matter has been listed as part of Taiwan’s special trade concerns agenda to be addressed at the regular meeting, which opened on Wednesday and closes today, it said.
The nation’s permanent mission to the WTO attended the committee meeting in-person, while representatives of other agencies attended via videoconference, it added.
At the meeting, Lo referred to sanitary and phytosanitary measures, as well as other international rules, and asked China to resume imports of the three Taiwanese fruits soon, the council said.
Since the council received China’s reports on unqualified fruit products in March and April, it has tightened quarantine measures for the products, while domestic farmers have improved their quality control measures, it said.
The citrus mealybugs and other pests that China claimed to have found in Taiwanese fruits have also been found in Chinese fruits, the council said, adding that the problem could be solved through quarantine measures.
Despite Taiwan’s repeated calls, China has refused to hold scientific and technical talks with Taiwan on the issue, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday.
The government regrets that China has yet to respond to Taiwan’s call for bilateral consultations on the issue, she said.
The ministry would continue to work with its WTO mission, the Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiations and the council on behalf of the interests of Taiwan and its farmers, Ou said.
BACKING LITHUANIA: The bloc’s two highest officials’ statement came in response to an international group of lawmakers urging a ‘far stronger response’ from the EU China’s punitive campaign against Lithuania is “unjustified” and “disproportionate,” and Vilnius allowing Taiwan to set up a representative office in the country does not breach the EU’s “one China” policy, senior leaders of the bloc wrote in an open letter on Thursday. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel vowed to “push back” against “threats, political pressure and coercive measures” aimed at any of the bloc’s member states. Beijing had objected to Lithuania allowing the office to use the name “Taiwanese Representative Office,” rather than a name using “Taipei,” as is common for Taiwan’s representative offices
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday suggested replacing the English part of university entrance exams with proficiency tests, saying it would give students a better chance to test their English skills. Tsai made the remark during an event in Taipei to exchange ideas with about 200 high-school students. English proficiency tests meet societal and educational demands better than the English test that is part of the nation’s university entrance exam, she said. Should the English part of the exam be replaced with a widely accepted proficiency test, prospective students could take the test any time they like and focus on achieving a
Chinese state media have sought to quiet online speculation that a conflict with Taiwan might be imminent, in a sign of how heated rhetoric between Washington and Beijing was feeding public concern about the risk of war. Chinese social media networks have seen a flurry of chatter about a possible Taiwan crisis in the past few days, seemingly fueled by Beijing’s call for citizens to stockpile food and an unrelated message claiming to show the nation was preparing to mobilize military reserves. The surge came after a report by China’s state broadcaster saying that Taiwanese were hoarding their own survival supplies. On
NEW RESTAURANT RULES: Unvaccinated people would have to sit separately at tables with dividers, Ko said, as he expanded on his post-pandemic plans for Taipei Taipei is likely to set up a COVID-19 vaccination passport system that would result in people being seated in different areas in restaurants depending on vaccination status, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Ko made the remark at a news conference to promote the Fun Guandu festival at Guandu Temple in the city’s Beitou District (北投). During the event’s opening speech, Ko said he expects that more than 70 percent of Taipei residents would be fully vaccinated by the end of January and that Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation would ease fully before the Lunar New Year next year. “Theoretically, people would not