Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, have pledged to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane.
While major powers have traded blame for the world’s inability to agree on rapid reductions in the use of fossil fuels to limit global warming to manageable levels, there are at least signs of resolve in other areas.
Nearly 90 countries have joined an effort led by the US and the EU to slash emissions of methane by 30 percent by 2030 from last year’s levels, a senior official with US President Joe Biden’s administration said ahead of a formal announcement yesterday.
Photo: Reuters
Methane is more short-lived in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, but 80 times more potent in warming the Earth. As a result, cutting emissions of the gas, which is estimated to have accounted for 30 percent of global warming since pre-industrial times, is one of the most effective ways of slowing climate change.
The Global Methane Pledge, which was announced in September, now includes half of the top 30 methane emitters, accounting for two-thirds of the global economy, the US official said.
Among the new signatories is Brazil, one of the world’s five biggest emitters of methane, which is generated in cows’ digestive systems, in landfill waste, and in oil and gas production.
Three others — China, Russia and India — have not signed up, while Australia has said it would not back the pledge.
Humanity has also boosted the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere by cutting down the forests that absorb about 30 percent of carbon dioxide emissions, the nonprofit World Resources Institute said.
Last year, the world lost 258,000km2 of forest — an area larger than the UK, the institute’s Global Forest Watch said.
More than 100 national leaders on Monday pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by US$19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests.
“Let’s end this great global chainsaw massacre by making conservation do what we know it can do and deliver long-term sustainable jobs and growth as well,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
COP26 aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5oC above pre-industrial levels to avert still greater damage from the intensified heat waves, droughts, storms, floods and coastal damage that climate change is already causing.
Under the agreement, 12 countries pledged to provide US$12 billion of public funding from this year to 2025 for developing countries to restore degraded land and tackle wildfires.
At least US$7.2 billion is to come from private-sector investors, representing US$8.7 trillion in assets under management, who also pledged to stop investing in activities linked to deforestation such as cattle, palm oil, and soybean farming and pulp production.
Five countries, including Britain and the US, and a group of global charities also pledged to provide US$1.7 billion to support indigenous people’s conservation of forests and to strengthen their land rights.
