World leaders must act to “save humanity,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday, as they met for the historic COP26 climate summit with code-red warnings from scientists ringing in their ears.
More than 120 heads of state and government are gathering in Glasgow, Scotland, for a two-day summit at the start of the UN’s COP26 conference, which organizers say is crucial for charting humanity’s path away from catastrophic global warming.
US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were all set to deliver speeches expected to reiterate the need for urgency.
Photo: Reuters
“It’s one minute to midnight ... and we need to act now,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the start of proceedings on at-times chaotic opening day.
COP26 is being billed as vital for the continued viability of the Paris Agreement, which countries signed in 2015 by promising to limit global temperature rises to “well below” 2°C, and to work for a safer 1.5°C cap.
With a little over 1°C of warming since the Industrial Revolution, Earth is being battered by ever more extreme heat waves, flooding and tropical storms supercharged by rising seas.
Pressure is on governments to redouble their emissions-cutting commitments to bring them in line with the Paris goals, and to stump up long-promised cash to help developing nations green their grids and protect themselves against future disasters.
“It’s time to say: enough,” Guterres said. “Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves.”
Thousands of delegates lined up around the block to get into the summit, negotiating airport-style security in the locked-down city center.
On nearby streets, protesters began lively demonstrations to keep up the pressure on delegates. Activists from Oxfam communicated their displeasure through music, with a Scottish pipe band, the “COP26 Hot Air Band,” wearing masks that caricatured world leaders.
Johnson spoke of the “uncontainable” public anger if the conference falls flat. Echoing 18-year-old climate campaigner Greta Thunberg — who is in Glasgow with thousands of other protesters — he urged the summit against indulging in “blah blah blah.”
If the leaders “fluff our lines or miss our cue,” generations as-yet unborn “will not forgive us,” he said.
Preparations for the high-level summit had been dampened by a number of high-profile no shows.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who has not left his country during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be in Glasgow.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday canceled his appearance, for unspecified reasons.
