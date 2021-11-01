Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition was poised to keep a majority in a parliamentary election yesterday, even though it would lose some seats, exit polls by public broadcaster NHK showed.
Most results are expected by early today.
Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, were expected to win 239 to 288 seats in the 465-member Japanese House of Representatives, the lower, but more powerful chamber of the Japanese Diet, NHK reported.
Photo: AFP
Their combined seats would exceed the majority of 233, but they would lose ground from 305 seats previously in a setback for Kishida’s administration that could affect his long-term grip on power.
Kishida, elected prime minister on Oct. 4 after winning the leadership race in his ruling party, dissolved the lower house only 10 days after taking office.
The election was seen as the first big test for Kishida to determine if he has a large enough mandate to tackle a COVID-19-battered economy, a fast-aging and dwindling population, and security challenges from China and North Korea.
Kishida’s immediate task had been to rally support for a party weakened by a perceived high-handed approach to COVID-19 measures by his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, who had insisted on holding the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, despite high levels of COVID-19 cases.
The short, 17-day interval between the lower house dissolution and the vote unfairly gave Kishida’s party an advantage over the opposition, some experts say.
Kishida repeatedly stressed his determination to listen to the people and to address criticism that the leadership style of Suga — as well as that of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe — had caused corruption, tamed bureaucrats and muzzled opposing opinions.
The campaign has largely centered on COVID-19 response measures and revitalizing the economy. While Kishida’s ruling party stressed the importance of having a stronger military amid worries over China’s growing influence and North Korea’s missile and nuclear threat, opposition parties focused on diversity issues and pushing for gender equality.
Opposition leaders complained that recent LDP governments have widened the gap between rich and poor, did not support the economy during the pandemic, and stalled gender equality and diversity initiatives.
Japan this year ranked 120th in the World Economic Forum’s 156-nation gender-gap ranking.
The LDP opposes legislation guaranteeing equality for sexual minorities and allowing separate surnames for married couples.
Of the 1,051 candidates, only 17 percent were women, despite a 2018 law promoting gender equality in elections, which is toothless because there is no penalty. Women account for about 10 percent of parliament, a situation gender rights experts call “democracy without women.”
Kishida, in his final speech on Saturday in Tokyo, promised to spur growth and “distribute its fruit” to the people as income.
“It’s for you to decide who can responsibly do so,” he said.
INCONVENIENT: The US’ new air travel policy requires all non-citizen travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the Taiwanese vaccine is not on the list The US government next month is to require all non-US nationals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the nation, but the Taiwanese vaccine manufactured by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is not on Washington’s list of acceptable vaccines. The new international air travel policy, which is to take effect on Nov. 8, requires all non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before flying to the US. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, the White House said. Vaccines
SEEKING XI: Taiwan’s president told CNN that she would like to sit down with her Chinese counterpart, talk about our differences and make arrangements for peace A small number of US armed forces personnel are in Taiwan to train with Taiwanese soldiers, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in an interview with CNN, confirming the presence of US troops in the nation. “We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability,” Tsai told CNN in the interview aired yesterday. Asked how many US service members are deployed in Taiwan, she said only that it was “not as many as people thought.” The confirmation comes as China is sharply increasing military pressure on Taiwan, including repeated missions by Chinese warplanes in Taiwan’s air defense
BACKING LITHUANIA: The bloc’s two highest officials’ statement came in response to an international group of lawmakers urging a ‘far stronger response’ from the EU China’s punitive campaign against Lithuania is “unjustified” and “disproportionate,” and Vilnius allowing Taiwan to set up a representative office in the country does not breach the EU’s “one China” policy, senior leaders of the bloc wrote in an open letter on Thursday. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel vowed to “push back” against “threats, political pressure and coercive measures” aimed at any of the bloc’s member states. Beijing had objected to Lithuania allowing the office to use the name “Taiwanese Representative Office,” rather than a name using “Taipei,” as is common for Taiwan’s representative offices
Australia would act according to the US response in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan, Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton said in an interview with Sky News yesterday. “China’s been very clear about their intent with regard to Taiwan. Equally, the United States has been clear about their intention toward Taiwan,” Dutton said. “Nobody wants to see conflict, but that really is a question for the Chinese,” he said. When asked by reporter Annelise Nielsen whether Australia was ever likely to find itself in an armed conflict with China, Dutton talked about Australia’s 70-year history of military cooperation with the