Japan's Kishida prevails despite coalition losses

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition was poised to keep a majority in a parliamentary election yesterday, even though it would lose some seats, exit polls by public broadcaster NHK showed.

Most results are expected by early today.

Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, were expected to win 239 to 288 seats in the 465-member Japanese House of Representatives, the lower, but more powerful chamber of the Japanese Diet, NHK reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, on Wednesday waves at supporters at a rally ahead of yesterday’s lower house election. Photo: AFP

Their combined seats would exceed the majority of 233, but they would lose ground from 305 seats previously in a setback for Kishida’s administration that could affect his long-term grip on power.

Kishida, elected prime minister on Oct. 4 after winning the leadership race in his ruling party, dissolved the lower house only 10 days after taking office.

The election was seen as the first big test for Kishida to determine if he has a large enough mandate to tackle a COVID-19-battered economy, a fast-aging and dwindling population, and security challenges from China and North Korea.

Kishida’s immediate task had been to rally support for a party weakened by a perceived high-handed approach to COVID-19 measures by his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, who had insisted on holding the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, despite high levels of COVID-19 cases.

The short, 17-day interval between the lower house dissolution and the vote unfairly gave Kishida’s party an advantage over the opposition, some experts say.

Kishida repeatedly stressed his determination to listen to the people and to address criticism that the leadership style of Suga — as well as that of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe — had caused corruption, tamed bureaucrats and muzzled opposing opinions.

The campaign has largely centered on COVID-19 response measures and revitalizing the economy. While Kishida’s ruling party stressed the importance of having a stronger military amid worries over China’s growing influence and North Korea’s missile and nuclear threat, opposition parties focused on diversity issues and pushing for gender equality.

Opposition leaders complained that recent LDP governments have widened the gap between rich and poor, did not support the economy during the pandemic, and stalled gender equality and diversity initiatives.

Japan this year ranked 120th in the World Economic Forum’s 156-nation gender-gap ranking.

The LDP opposes legislation guaranteeing equality for sexual minorities and allowing separate surnames for married couples.

Of the 1,051 candidates, only 17 percent were women, despite a 2018 law promoting gender equality in elections, which is toothless because there is no penalty. Women account for about 10 percent of parliament, a situation gender rights experts call “democracy without women.”

Kishida, in his final speech on Saturday in Tokyo, promised to spur growth and “distribute its fruit” to the people as income.

“It’s for you to decide who can responsibly do so,” he said.