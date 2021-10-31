Thousands of Sudanese anti-coup protesters took to the streets yesterday to support the country’s democratic transition, which has been derailed by a military takeover and deadly crackdown.
The protests come almost a week after the Sudanese military on Monday detained the country’s civilian leadership, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency, leading to international condemnation.
Earlier protests against the coup were countered by a security response that has left at least nine protesters dead and about 170 injured.
Photo: AFP
Despite the bloodshed, organizers yesterday aimed to stage a “million-strong” march against the military’s power grab, similar to mass protests that led to the toppling of then-Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
Hundreds gathered in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin cities of Omdurman and Khartoum-North, according to witnesses and Agence France-Presse correspondents.
“No, no to military rule,” and “We are free revolutionaries and we will continue the road” of democratic transition, protesters chanted in Khartoum.
Others held posters of ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, with slogans saying: “Don’t back down.”
In east Khartoum, protesters set tires on fire and held posters reading: “It’s impossible to go back,” while in the city’s southern neighborhoods banners expressed concern that the country might end up back on Washington’s state sponsors of terrorism list.
That designation, accompanied by years of crippling sanctions, was lifted in December last year, opening the way to more than US$50 billion in debt relief this year, and renewed largesse from the IMF and World Bank.
After the coup, the World Bank suspended aid to Sudan.
Several democracy advocates have also been detained following the takeover — led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader since the ouster of al-Bashir, which came at the cost of more than 250 lives.
On the eve of yesterday’s rallies, a US official put this week’s death toll at 20 to 30, adding that the protests would be a “real test” of the intentions of the military.
“We call on the security forces to refrain from any and all violence against protesters and to fully respect the citizens’ right to demonstrate peacefully,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
Sudan had since August 2019 been led by a civilian-military council, alongside Hamdok’s government, as part of the now-stalled transition to full civilian rule.
The transition was supposed to last three years and culminate in elections.
Hamdok was briefly detained, then released and placed under effective house arrest. Al-Burhan, a senior general under al-Bashir’s three decades of iron-fisted rule, has said that the military takeover “was not a coup,” but only meant to “rectify the course of the Sudanese transition.”
