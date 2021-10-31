Biden tells Macron US ‘clumsy’ in sub deal with Canberra

AP, ROME





Working to patch things up with a long-time ally, US President Joe Biden on Friday told French President Emmanuel Macron that the US had been “clumsy” in its handling of a secret US-UK submarine deal with Australia, an arrangement that left France in the lurch and rattled Europe’s faith in US loyalty.

Biden and Macron greeted each other with handshakes and shoulder grabs before their first face-to-face meeting since the deal was announced last month, marking the latest US effort to narrow the rift between Washington and Paris.

Biden did not formally apologize to Macron, but conceded that the US should not have caught its ally by surprise.

US President Joe Biden, center left, shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

“I think what happened was — to use an English phrase — what we did was clumsy,” he said, adding that the submarine deal “was not done with a lot of grace.”

“I was under the impression that France had been informed long before,” he added.

The US-led submarine contract supplanted a prior French deal to supply Australia with diesel-powered submarines.

The US has said that the move, arming Australia with nuclear-powered boats, would better enable Canberra to contain Chinese encroachment in the Indo-Pacific region.

Macron told reporters after the meeting: “We are building the trust again. Trust is like love. Declaration is good, but proof is better.”

Macron said he believed Biden was sincere when he said he thought France had been informed about the submarine deal by Britain and Australia.

Seated beside Biden, Macron told reporters of the US president: “We clarified together what we had to clarify.”

“What really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years,” he said.

Biden and Macron also discussed new ways to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific region, also an effort to soothe French tempers over being left out of the US-UK-Australia partnership that accompanied the submarine deal.

Other topics on the agenda included China, Afghanistan and Iran, as well as climate change, before a G20 summit in Rome and a UN climate summit in Scotland.

On the first day of the Rome summit, G20 leaders reiterated a goal from the Paris climate agreement signed in 2016 to cap global warming at the 1.5oC level scientists say is vital to avoid the worst effects of global warming.

A draft agreement seen by Reuters reaffirmed their commitment and highlighted “the key relevance” of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century.

Additional reporting by Reuters