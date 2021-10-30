Xi to skip G20 summit, plans virtual address

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is to address a G20 summit this weekend via videconference, continuing his preference to stay home as Beijing takes a zero-tolerance approach to fighting COVID-19.

Xi would make an “important speech” to the meeting in Rome, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said in a statement yesterday.

The event is to be attended by US officials including President Joe Biden and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.

News footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping attending a video summit on climate change is shown on a screen on a building in Beijing on April 16. Photo: REUTERS

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) would attend the summit in person, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) later told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

The decision by the 68-year-old Chinese leader to make a virtual appearance underscores his government’s strict stance when dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi has not left China since Jan. 18 last year, when he returned from a visit to Myanmar.

That came five days before his government locked down the central city of Wuhan, a move that alerted the world to the severity of the then-new coronavirus.

Xi’s stretch of about 650 days without visiting another nation is the longest among G20 leaders and looks set to continue. Beijing has repeatedly declined to provide information on whether Xi would attend the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Scotland starting tomorrow.

China on Thursday submitted a new emissions cutting plan to the UN that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030, but which experts said stopped short of the radical decarbonization required of the world’s largest polluter.

The plan confirmed Beijing’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 and slash its emissions intensity — the amount of emissions per unit of economic output — by more than 65 percent.

Analysts said that these amounted to minor improvements on China’s existing plan and were far from sufficient from the country responsible for more than one-quarter of all carbon pollution.

According to the document, published on the UN’s climate change Web site, China would increase its share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to 25 percent, up from the 20 percent previously pledged.

It also plans to increase its forest stock by 6 billion cubic meters compared with 2005 levels, and “bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1.2 billion kilowatts by 2030,” the document said.