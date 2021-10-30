Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is to address a G20 summit this weekend via videconference, continuing his preference to stay home as Beijing takes a zero-tolerance approach to fighting COVID-19.
Xi would make an “important speech” to the meeting in Rome, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said in a statement yesterday.
The event is to be attended by US officials including President Joe Biden and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.
Photo: REUTERS
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) would attend the summit in person, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) later told a regular news briefing in Beijing.
The decision by the 68-year-old Chinese leader to make a virtual appearance underscores his government’s strict stance when dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Xi has not left China since Jan. 18 last year, when he returned from a visit to Myanmar.
That came five days before his government locked down the central city of Wuhan, a move that alerted the world to the severity of the then-new coronavirus.
Xi’s stretch of about 650 days without visiting another nation is the longest among G20 leaders and looks set to continue. Beijing has repeatedly declined to provide information on whether Xi would attend the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Scotland starting tomorrow.
China on Thursday submitted a new emissions cutting plan to the UN that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030, but which experts said stopped short of the radical decarbonization required of the world’s largest polluter.
The plan confirmed Beijing’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 and slash its emissions intensity — the amount of emissions per unit of economic output — by more than 65 percent.
Analysts said that these amounted to minor improvements on China’s existing plan and were far from sufficient from the country responsible for more than one-quarter of all carbon pollution.
According to the document, published on the UN’s climate change Web site, China would increase its share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to 25 percent, up from the 20 percent previously pledged.
It also plans to increase its forest stock by 6 billion cubic meters compared with 2005 levels, and “bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1.2 billion kilowatts by 2030,” the document said.
INCONVENIENT: The US’ new air travel policy requires all non-citizen travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the Taiwanese vaccine is not on the list The US government next month is to require all non-US nationals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the nation, but the Taiwanese vaccine manufactured by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is not on Washington’s list of acceptable vaccines. The new international air travel policy, which is to take effect on Nov. 8, requires all non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before flying to the US. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, the White House said. Vaccines
DOWN, NOT OUT: The election was not a total defeat, as Chen still received 73,433 votes against the recall, and his party has ‘grown up’ through the process, he said Voters in Taichung yesterday recalled Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), making him the first legislator in the nation’s history to lose a recall election. A total of 77,899 votes were cast to recall Chen, while 73,433 voted against, the Taichung City Election Commission said, adding that 51.72 percent of the city’s second electoral district turned out. The Central Election Commission is to confirm the final figures within the next seven days, it said. Commission data showed that there are 294,976 eligible voters in the second district, comprised of Dadu (大肚), Shalu (沙鹿), Longjing (龍井), Wufong (霧峰) and Wurih (烏日) districts. Chen won
AFTERSHOCKS LIKELY: A hiker was hurt by falling rocks at the Taroko National Park, while a tower crane was damaged at a construction site in New Taipei City A series of earthquakes yesterday injured several people, damaged buildings and disrupted transportation. A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck 8km northeast of Hualien County Hall at 12:38pm at a depth of 23.8km, the Central Weather Bureau’s Web site showed. It was followed at 1:11pm by a magnitude 6.5 quake centered near Yilan County’s Nanao Township (南澳) at a depth of 66.8km. A magnitude 5.4 earthquake followed less than a minute later, with its epicenter near the county’s Datong Township (大同), at a depth of 67.3km. A magnitude 4.2 quake again struck Nanao at 2:05pm at a depth of 63km. The magnitude 6.5 earthquake was the strongest
ADDRESSING CHALLENGES: A virtual meeting attended by Taiwanese and US officials focused on Taiwan’s meaningful participation at the UN, as well as in other global issues Taiwan and the US on Friday held a high-level meeting on expanding Taiwan’s participation at the UN and other international organizations so that it could join efforts to tackle global challenges. The virtual meeting, attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of State, focused on helping Taiwan participate meaningfully at the UN. The discussion also focused on bolstering Taiwan’s ability to use its expertise to address global challenges, including public health, the environment and climate change, as well as economic cooperation, according to news releases issued by both sides. US officials reiterated Washington’s commitment to Taipei’s meaningful