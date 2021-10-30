Taiwan’s economy last quarter grew 3.8 percent from a year earlier, beating the government’s August forecast by 0.49 percentage points, as strong private investment outweighed sluggish consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
Capital formation, a critical GDP component, lent support to the economy by 6.29 percentage points, the statistics agency said, attributing the trend to imports of capital equipment spiking 41.24 percent year-on-year and semiconductor equipment gaining 58.9 percent.
Local technology firms have revised up capital spending to meet capacity expansion needs and build wireless 5G infrastructure, it said, adding that local shipping companies have expanded their fleets to tackle global container shortages
Photo: CNA
Companies across sectors are investing in green energy sources in line with a global trend to cut carbon emissions, it said.
Overall capital formation, including in the private and public sectors, gained 27.97 percent, or 15.48 percentage points higher than predicted, it said.
Government expenditures grew 3.31 percent, also much higher than budgeted earlier, due to funding of COVID-19-related measures.
Pending further data, the statistics agency said it might raise its full-year GDP growth target to 6.01 percent, from 5.88 percent.
The agency expects strong numbers this quarter, even though private consumption last quarter declined 5.49 percent.
The slump was due to a level 3 COVID-19 alert implemented in May, which caused restaurant revenues to plummet 25.58 percent during the alert, it said.
The stock exchange was the only bright spot for private consumption, as daily turnover surged 79.67 percent from a year earlier and benefited securities houses and other financial institutions, it said.
However, the bourse’s contribution could diminish this quarter, as foreign capital has fled the region on expectation that the US Federal Reserve could taper its bond purchase program next month and increase interest rates next year.
INCONVENIENT: The US’ new air travel policy requires all non-citizen travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the Taiwanese vaccine is not on the list The US government next month is to require all non-US nationals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the nation, but the Taiwanese vaccine manufactured by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is not on Washington’s list of acceptable vaccines. The new international air travel policy, which is to take effect on Nov. 8, requires all non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before flying to the US. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, the White House said. Vaccines
DOWN, NOT OUT: The election was not a total defeat, as Chen still received 73,433 votes against the recall, and his party has ‘grown up’ through the process, he said Voters in Taichung yesterday recalled Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), making him the first legislator in the nation’s history to lose a recall election. A total of 77,899 votes were cast to recall Chen, while 73,433 voted against, the Taichung City Election Commission said, adding that 51.72 percent of the city’s second electoral district turned out. The Central Election Commission is to confirm the final figures within the next seven days, it said. Commission data showed that there are 294,976 eligible voters in the second district, comprised of Dadu (大肚), Shalu (沙鹿), Longjing (龍井), Wufong (霧峰) and Wurih (烏日) districts. Chen won
AFTERSHOCKS LIKELY: A hiker was hurt by falling rocks at the Taroko National Park, while a tower crane was damaged at a construction site in New Taipei City A series of earthquakes yesterday injured several people, damaged buildings and disrupted transportation. A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck 8km northeast of Hualien County Hall at 12:38pm at a depth of 23.8km, the Central Weather Bureau’s Web site showed. It was followed at 1:11pm by a magnitude 6.5 quake centered near Yilan County’s Nanao Township (南澳) at a depth of 66.8km. A magnitude 5.4 earthquake followed less than a minute later, with its epicenter near the county’s Datong Township (大同), at a depth of 67.3km. A magnitude 4.2 quake again struck Nanao at 2:05pm at a depth of 63km. The magnitude 6.5 earthquake was the strongest
ADDRESSING CHALLENGES: A virtual meeting attended by Taiwanese and US officials focused on Taiwan’s meaningful participation at the UN, as well as in other global issues Taiwan and the US on Friday held a high-level meeting on expanding Taiwan’s participation at the UN and other international organizations so that it could join efforts to tackle global challenges. The virtual meeting, attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of State, focused on helping Taiwan participate meaningfully at the UN. The discussion also focused on bolstering Taiwan’s ability to use its expertise to address global challenges, including public health, the environment and climate change, as well as economic cooperation, according to news releases issued by both sides. US officials reiterated Washington’s commitment to Taipei’s meaningful