The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a 4 percent pay raise for public-sector workers to be implemented next year.
The proposed amendment to the central government’s budget is to increase wages for government employees, teachers at public schools and military personnel, although it still needs to be approved by the legislature.
If the budget amendment clears the legislative floor, it would be the highest pay increase for public-sector employees in 25 years, following a 5 percent raise in 1996.
The previous time the public sector received a pay raise was in 2018, when salaries were increased by 3 percent.
Public-sector workers also received 3 percent pay raises in 2001, 2005 and 2011, data from the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration showed.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said that the latest raise is expected to cost taxpayers NT$31.4 billion (US$1.13 billion).
The DGBAS said it recommended the salary adjustment due to the positive outlook for the nation’s economic growth after Taiwan brought a domestic COVID-19 outbreak under control.
Next year’s raise is a response to increases in private-sector salaries and the minimum wage, as well as recognition of the almost two years of hard work by staff fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) also instructed that there be an increase to pension payouts for civil servants, with an allocation of NT$1 billion.
The pension increase is to take effect by July next year at the earliest, Directorate-General of Personnel Administration Minister Jay Shih (施能傑) said, adding that it, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Education are to determine how much the increase is to be following consultation with policy experts.
The policy would benefit about 500,000 retired public employees, including service personnel, civil servants and teachers, Shih said.
