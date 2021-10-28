President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for voicing support for Taiwan’s participation in the UN system.
“We will continue to work with the #US & other like-minded partners to overcome the challenges facing the international community,” Tsai wrote on Twitter, while also expressing her appreciation for Blinken’s comments.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on social media that Blinken’s “support for the country’s meaningful participation in the activities, mechanisms & meetings of @UN specialized agencies is key to successfully tackling global challenges.”
Photo: AFP
Meanwhile, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) wrote: “The KMT will work with our American friends to promote TWN’s int’l visibility & contribution for regional interests & stability in the Taiwan Strait.”
In a statement on Tuesday, Blinken said that the US had urged other UN member states to support “Taiwan’s robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system and in the international community.”
His comments came a day after the 50th anniversary of UN Resolution 2758, in which the People’s Republic of China was designated as the representative of China at the UN, while the Republic of China was expelled.
Taiwan has not been a UN member since the passage of the resolution, limiting its participation in the body’s specialized agencies.
Since Taiwan was removed from the UN, it took part in the annual World Health Assembly — the WHO’s decisionmaking body — as an observer from 2009 to 2016, and has participated in the International Civil Aviation Organization’s triennial assembly only once, in 2013.
INCONVENIENT: The US’ new air travel policy requires all non-citizen travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the Taiwanese vaccine is not on the list The US government next month is to require all non-US nationals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the nation, but the Taiwanese vaccine manufactured by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is not on Washington’s list of acceptable vaccines. The new international air travel policy, which is to take effect on Nov. 8, requires all non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before flying to the US. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, the White House said. Vaccines
DOWN, NOT OUT: The election was not a total defeat, as Chen still received 73,433 votes against the recall, and his party has ‘grown up’ through the process, he said Voters in Taichung yesterday recalled Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), making him the first legislator in the nation’s history to lose a recall election. A total of 77,899 votes were cast to recall Chen, while 73,433 voted against, the Taichung City Election Commission said, adding that 51.72 percent of the city’s second electoral district turned out. The Central Election Commission is to confirm the final figures within the next seven days, it said. Commission data showed that there are 294,976 eligible voters in the second district, comprised of Dadu (大肚), Shalu (沙鹿), Longjing (龍井), Wufong (霧峰) and Wurih (烏日) districts. Chen won
MILITARY RESOLVE: Washington does not want a cold war with Beijing, it just wants ‘China to understand that we’re not going to step back,’ Biden told a CNN town hall The US would come to Taiwan’s defense and has a commitment to defend the nation China claims as its own, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, although the White House later said there was no change in policy toward Taiwan. “Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” Biden said at a CNN town hall meeting when asked if the US would come to the defense of Taiwan, which has been facing mounting military and political pressure from Beijing to accept Chinese sovereignty. While Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has long
AFTERSHOCKS LIKELY: A hiker was hurt by falling rocks at the Taroko National Park, while a tower crane was damaged at a construction site in New Taipei City A series of earthquakes yesterday injured several people, damaged buildings and disrupted transportation. A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck 8km northeast of Hualien County Hall at 12:38pm at a depth of 23.8km, the Central Weather Bureau’s Web site showed. It was followed at 1:11pm by a magnitude 6.5 quake centered near Yilan County’s Nanao Township (南澳) at a depth of 66.8km. A magnitude 5.4 earthquake followed less than a minute later, with its epicenter near the county’s Datong Township (大同), at a depth of 67.3km. A magnitude 4.2 quake again struck Nanao at 2:05pm at a depth of 63km. The magnitude 6.5 earthquake was the strongest