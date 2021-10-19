Myanmar’s junta chief yesterday announced the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against a February coup, days after ASEAN delivered a major snub to the military regime.
There has been chaos in Myanmar since the coup, with more than 1,100 civilians killed in a bloody crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 arrested, a local monitoring group said.
More than 7,300 people are currently behind bars, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.
Photo: AFP
Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said a total of 5,636 prisoners are to be freed to mark the Thadingyut festival later this month.
He gave no details on who would be included in the list and when they would be freed. Prison authorities did not respond to requests for comment.
The announcement comes on the heels of ASEAN’s decision to exclude Min Aung Hlaing from the group’s summit on Tuesday to Thursday next week over his administration’s commitment to defuse the bloody crisis.
The Democratic Voice of Burma news Web site said three of its journalists, all held for about six months, had been freed.
Burmese authorities released more than 2,000 anti-coup protesters from prisons across the country in June, including journalists critical of the military government.
Those still in custody include US journalist Danny Fenster, who was arrested on May 24.
Mya Nu, who said her daughter was arrested in April, was one of dozens waiting outside Yangon’s Insein prison after the latest announcement in the hope their loved ones would be among those set free.
“I didn’t get a chance to meet her yet,” she said. “It’s only through her lawyer that I know she’s in good health.”
More than 1,300 of those due to be released would be freed on the condition they sign agreements promising not to reoffend, according to the junta’s statement.
Such agreements were “basically a form of parole that entails constant menacing surveillance,” said David Mathieson, an analyst formerly based in Myanmar.
“It doesn’t absolve the SAC [State Administration Council, as the junta calls itself] of nine months of extreme violence,” he said.
The AAPP slammed the release as a “form of distraction” aimed at foreign governments.
“The intention is not to relax repression,” it said in a statement posted on Twitter.
ASEAN on Friday decided to exclude Min Aung Hlaing, instead choosing to invite a “non-political representative” for Myanmar to the summit.
The organization, widely criticized as “toothless,” took a stand after the junta rebuffed requests for a special envoy to meet “all stakeholders” in Myanmar — a phrase seen to include ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The junta slammed the decision, accusing ASEAN of breaching its policy of non-interference in the domestic affairs of member states.
SOURED RELATIONS: Program director Jennifer Liu said the move to Taipei was due to a ‘perceived lack of friendliness’ from Beijing Language and Culture University Harvard University is to relocate its summer Mandarin program from Beijing to National Taiwan University (NTU) starting next year, a student publication reported on Thursday last week. Run at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) since 2004, the Harvard Beijing Academy is to become the Harvard Taipei Academy once it moves to Taiwan, Crimson magazine reported. Program director Jennifer Liu (劉力嘉) attributed the decision to a “perceived lack of friendliness” from the Chinese university, potentially due to shifting political winds. Liu told the magazine that BLCU in recent years had failed to provide a single dorm for the students or separate accommodation of
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday issued a rebuttal to former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, who said a fistfight in the Legislative Yuan might have been “provoked from the outside” to destabilize Taiwan. Rice made the comment in an online discussion about the AUKUS alliance of Australia, the UK and the US hosted by the Policy Exchange forum in London on Thursday. On mention of Taiwan, she was quoted by The Australian as predicting that Beijing would use paramilitary forces and acts of sabotage to destabilize the nation. “There was a fistfight in the Taiwanese parliament a few weeks ago
ADVANCING TECH: With revenue on target to reach US$15.4 billion, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it is looking to produce 3-nanometer chips later this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday announced plans to build a new plant in Japan next year to produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips in its latest effort to expand its global manufacturing footprint. The Japanese fab is to start operations in 2024, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, ending months of speculation. “We have received strong commitment to supporting this project from our customers and the Japanese government,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told a quarterly investors’ conference. “We believe the expansion of our global manufacturing footprint will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs and reach global talent,
KNOWN ISSUES: Fire safety issues were found in the 40-year-old building, which previously housed a theater and restaurants, in 2019, last year and May, an official said Forty-six people died and 41 were injured in a building fire that raged out of control for hours overnight in Kaohsiung, authorities said yesterday. Flames and smoke billowed from the lower floors of the 13-story Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) building on Fubei Road in Yancheng District (鹽埕), as firefighters tried to douse the blaze from the street and aerial platforms. The death toll rose steadily through the day as rescue workers searched the combined commercial and residential building. By late afternoon, authorities said 32 bodies had been found, while a further 14 people who showed no signs of life were among 55