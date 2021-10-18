Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her Belgian partner, Elise Mertens, took home the women’s doubles trophy at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Saturday, after beating Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.
Hsieh and Mertens defeated their opponents 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 in 1 hour, 34 minutes to earn US$414,500 in prize money.
The victory meant Mertens defended her women’s doubles title at the BNP Paribas Open, despite it being with a different partner.
Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today
It was Hsieh’s third title in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. She won the title with Peng Shuai (彭帥) of China in 2014 and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in 2018.
It was also the second doubles title that Hsieh and Mertens have won this year, after their win at Wimbledon in July.
“It was a really tight first set,” Mertens said. “I think it could have gone either way, but I think at the tiebreak we played more solid than them.”
“They put their first serve in and it was definitely difficult to get the advantage. We tried to play aggressive — Su-wei at the net, me from the back so she can cross. It all clicked a little bit better in the second set,” she said.
The win marks a milestone 30th career Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) doubles title for 35-year-old Hsieh, while Mertens now has 14 WTA doubles titles to her name, the WTA Tour Web site said.
“It’s really fun to play with different partners... I collect a lot of friends,” the Web site quoted Hsieh as saying after the match.
SOURED RELATIONS: Program director Jennifer Liu said the move to Taipei was due to a ‘perceived lack of friendliness’ from Beijing Language and Culture University Harvard University is to relocate its summer Mandarin program from Beijing to National Taiwan University (NTU) starting next year, a student publication reported on Thursday last week. Run at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) since 2004, the Harvard Beijing Academy is to become the Harvard Taipei Academy once it moves to Taiwan, Crimson magazine reported. Program director Jennifer Liu (劉力嘉) attributed the decision to a “perceived lack of friendliness” from the Chinese university, potentially due to shifting political winds. Liu told the magazine that BLCU in recent years had failed to provide a single dorm for the students or separate accommodation of
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday issued a rebuttal to former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, who said a fistfight in the Legislative Yuan might have been “provoked from the outside” to destabilize Taiwan. Rice made the comment in an online discussion about the AUKUS alliance of Australia, the UK and the US hosted by the Policy Exchange forum in London on Thursday. On mention of Taiwan, she was quoted by The Australian as predicting that Beijing would use paramilitary forces and acts of sabotage to destabilize the nation. “There was a fistfight in the Taiwanese parliament a few weeks ago
ADVANCING TECH: With revenue on target to reach US$15.4 billion, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it is looking to produce 3-nanometer chips later this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday announced plans to build a new plant in Japan next year to produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips in its latest effort to expand its global manufacturing footprint. The Japanese fab is to start operations in 2024, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, ending months of speculation. “We have received strong commitment to supporting this project from our customers and the Japanese government,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told a quarterly investors’ conference. “We believe the expansion of our global manufacturing footprint will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs and reach global talent,
KNOWN ISSUES: Fire safety issues were found in the 40-year-old building, which previously housed a theater and restaurants, in 2019, last year and May, an official said Forty-six people died and 41 were injured in a building fire that raged out of control for hours overnight in Kaohsiung, authorities said yesterday. Flames and smoke billowed from the lower floors of the 13-story Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) building on Fubei Road in Yancheng District (鹽埕), as firefighters tried to douse the blaze from the street and aerial platforms. The death toll rose steadily through the day as rescue workers searched the combined commercial and residential building. By late afternoon, authorities said 32 bodies had been found, while a further 14 people who showed no signs of life were among 55