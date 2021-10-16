The Taipei City Government has designated three different types of facilities for the administration of COVID-19 jabs in the next round of vaccinations, which involves three brands, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday.
In a bid to make the process more efficient, second shots of the Moderna vaccine are to be administered only at clinics, first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are to be administered at hospitals and second shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to be administered at the vaccination center at Taipei Expo Park from Friday next week to Nov. 3, Tsai said.
The decision to make the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available only at hospitals is based on the relatively complicated preparation process for that brand, he said following an inspection of the Expo Dome vaccination center.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Daily operations at the Expo Dome vaccination center are to be extended by three hours from 6pm to 9pm from Friday next week to accommodate working who are eligible to receive their second AstraZeneca shot, but the number of jabs administered per hour is to be reduced, he added.
The city government decided to structure the rollout in such a way to not overload the capital’s medical facilities, Tsai said.
Separately yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said passengers arriving in Taiwan from Israel and Indonesia from tomorrow would no longer be required to quarantine at a government facility and can instead choose to stay at a quarantine hotel.
That is because the two nations from tomorrow would no longer be listed as “key high-risk countries,” as their number of COVID-19 infections have continued to fall, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman.
The nations that would remain on the “key high-risk countries” list are India, the UK and Myanmar.
The revised classification allows travelers from both nations more choice in where they carry out their mandatory 14-day quarantine, although they would be required to pay for their accommodation, even if they choose to stay at a government facility.
Travelers who have visited or transited through a “key high-risk country” in the 14 days before entering Taiwan have to quarantine at a government facility, where they can stay for free.
Regardless of where they are arriving from, all travelers must undergo three COVID-19 tests: one polymerase chain reaction test at the beginning and end of the quarantine period, and a COVID-19 antigen rapid test during the self-health management period after their mandatory 14-day quarantine, Chuang said.
The CECC also reported four new imported cases of COVID-19, but no new domestic infections or deaths.
The four new imported cases are an Indonesian woman, an American man, a Filipina and a Mongolian woman, who arrived in Taiwan from their respective nations between Oct. 1 and Wednesday, the CECC said.
SOURED RELATIONS: Program director Jennifer Liu said the move to Taipei was due to a ‘perceived lack of friendliness’ from Beijing Language and Culture University Harvard University is to relocate its summer Mandarin program from Beijing to National Taiwan University (NTU) starting next year, a student publication reported on Thursday last week. Run at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) since 2004, the Harvard Beijing Academy is to become the Harvard Taipei Academy once it moves to Taiwan, Crimson magazine reported. Program director Jennifer Liu (劉力嘉) attributed the decision to a “perceived lack of friendliness” from the Chinese university, potentially due to shifting political winds. Liu told the magazine that BLCU in recent years had failed to provide a single dorm for the students or separate accommodation of
PICK AND CHOOSE: The Chinese Communist Party praises Sun Yat-sen and the Xinhai Revolution, but ignores the ROC, the Mainland Affairs Council said The Republic of China (ROC) is an independent, sovereign country and the future of Taiwan rests in the hands of its people, the Presidential Office (PO) said yesterday. The office issued the statement in response to a remark by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday that Beijing sought the “peaceful reunification” of Taiwan and China under a policy of “one country, two systems,” with recognition of the so-called “1992 consensus.” Speaking at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, Xi added that the “Taiwan issue is an internal issue and Beijing would not brook outside intervention.” The 1911 Xinhai Revolution,
ADVANCING TECH: With revenue on target to reach US$15.4 billion, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it is looking to produce 3-nanometer chips later this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday announced plans to build a new plant in Japan next year to produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips in its latest effort to expand its global manufacturing footprint. The Japanese fab is to start operations in 2024, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, ending months of speculation. “We have received strong commitment to supporting this project from our customers and the Japanese government,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told a quarterly investors’ conference. “We believe the expansion of our global manufacturing footprint will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs and reach global talent,
China’s recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan was necessary to defend sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said yesterday, prompting Taipei to say that it had sabotaged peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China’s military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights in international airspace. The purpose of the maneuvers was to “fundamentally safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of people on both sides of the Taiwan