Taipei divides jab locations by brand to simplify process

The Taipei City Government has designated three different types of facilities for the administration of COVID-19 jabs in the next round of vaccinations, which involves three brands, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday.

In a bid to make the process more efficient, second shots of the Moderna vaccine are to be administered only at clinics, first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are to be administered at hospitals and second shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to be administered at the vaccination center at Taipei Expo Park from Friday next week to Nov. 3, Tsai said.

The decision to make the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available only at hospitals is based on the relatively complicated preparation process for that brand, he said following an inspection of the Expo Dome vaccination center.

Taipei residents line up to receive their first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Expo Dome vaccination station in Taipei Expo Park yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

Daily operations at the Expo Dome vaccination center are to be extended by three hours from 6pm to 9pm from Friday next week to accommodate working who are eligible to receive their second AstraZeneca shot, but the number of jabs administered per hour is to be reduced, he added.

The city government decided to structure the rollout in such a way to not overload the capital’s medical facilities, Tsai said.

Separately yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said passengers arriving in Taiwan from Israel and Indonesia from tomorrow would no longer be required to quarantine at a government facility and can instead choose to stay at a quarantine hotel.

That is because the two nations from tomorrow would no longer be listed as “key high-risk countries,” as their number of COVID-19 infections have continued to fall, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman.

The nations that would remain on the “key high-risk countries” list are India, the UK and Myanmar.

The revised classification allows travelers from both nations more choice in where they carry out their mandatory 14-day quarantine, although they would be required to pay for their accommodation, even if they choose to stay at a government facility.

Travelers who have visited or transited through a “key high-risk country” in the 14 days before entering Taiwan have to quarantine at a government facility, where they can stay for free.

Regardless of where they are arriving from, all travelers must undergo three COVID-19 tests: one polymerase chain reaction test at the beginning and end of the quarantine period, and a COVID-19 antigen rapid test during the self-health management period after their mandatory 14-day quarantine, Chuang said.

The CECC also reported four new imported cases of COVID-19, but no new domestic infections or deaths.

The four new imported cases are an Indonesian woman, an American man, a Filipina and a Mongolian woman, who arrived in Taiwan from their respective nations between Oct. 1 and Wednesday, the CECC said.