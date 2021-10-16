The Chinese embassy in the Czech Republic’s protest of Prague inviting Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to a forum this month was inappropriate and irrational, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday.
The statement was in repsonse to the embassy writing on WeChat that it firmly opposed Prague’s invitation to Wu.
The Czech Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security on Wednesday passed a resolution on improving ties with Taiwan in trade and investment, and also invited Wu to attend a meeting in Prague on Oct. 27 to 28.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
In Taipei, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official on Thursday confirmed that Wu had received an invitation from Prague and that negotiations about the visit were under way.
The Czech Senate committee’s resolution supports the mutual visits of Taiwanese and Czech officials, bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, information and communications technology, green energy and electric vehicles, as well as Taiwan’s bid to sign a bilateral investment agreement with the EU, Ou said yesterday, expressing gratitude to the committee for seeking to deepen Taipei-Prague relations.
China has become the Czech Republic’s second-largest trade partner and its largest outside the EU, showing that bilateral cooperation is hopeful, the Chinese embassy said.
The embassy called on the Czech Republic not to send the wrong signals to “separatist forces” in Taiwan, to ensure that a Beijing-Prague strategic partnership remains steady and enduring.
Adherence to the “one China” principle is shared in the international community and a criterion of international relations, it added.
China holds no objection to private-sector trade exchanges between its diplomatic allies and Taiwan, but it firmly opposes its allies conducting any official exchanges with Taipei, it said.
Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan
SOURED RELATIONS: Program director Jennifer Liu said the move to Taipei was due to a ‘perceived lack of friendliness’ from Beijing Language and Culture University Harvard University is to relocate its summer Mandarin program from Beijing to National Taiwan University (NTU) starting next year, a student publication reported on Thursday last week. Run at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) since 2004, the Harvard Beijing Academy is to become the Harvard Taipei Academy once it moves to Taiwan, Crimson magazine reported. Program director Jennifer Liu (劉力嘉) attributed the decision to a “perceived lack of friendliness” from the Chinese university, potentially due to shifting political winds. Liu told the magazine that BLCU in recent years had failed to provide a single dorm for the students or separate accommodation of
PICK AND CHOOSE: The Chinese Communist Party praises Sun Yat-sen and the Xinhai Revolution, but ignores the ROC, the Mainland Affairs Council said The Republic of China (ROC) is an independent, sovereign country and the future of Taiwan rests in the hands of its people, the Presidential Office (PO) said yesterday. The office issued the statement in response to a remark by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday that Beijing sought the “peaceful reunification” of Taiwan and China under a policy of “one country, two systems,” with recognition of the so-called “1992 consensus.” Speaking at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, Xi added that the “Taiwan issue is an internal issue and Beijing would not brook outside intervention.” The 1911 Xinhai Revolution,
ADVANCING TECH: With revenue on target to reach US$15.4 billion, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it is looking to produce 3-nanometer chips later this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday announced plans to build a new plant in Japan next year to produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips in its latest effort to expand its global manufacturing footprint. The Japanese fab is to start operations in 2024, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, ending months of speculation. “We have received strong commitment to supporting this project from our customers and the Japanese government,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told a quarterly investors’ conference. “We believe the expansion of our global manufacturing footprint will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs and reach global talent,
China’s recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan was necessary to defend sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said yesterday, prompting Taipei to say that it had sabotaged peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China’s military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights in international airspace. The purpose of the maneuvers was to “fundamentally safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of people on both sides of the Taiwan