Interactions between the US and China would be monitored to ensure that Washington keeps its stance toward Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday, while a senior US official said that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) could meet before the end of the year.
Taipei maintains communications with US officials to ensure that Washington does not change its policy toward Taiwan, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei.
Ou thanked the US for raising concerns over Chinese pressure.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Many countries — including the US, the UK, Japan and Germany — have expressed serious concern over Chinese aggression, Ou said.
Separately, Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) reiterated that Taiwan has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, let alone part of China’s “internal affairs.”
On Wednesday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had quoted China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) as telling US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that the US should “stop interfering with China’s internal affairs.”
On Wednesday, Yang and Sullivan met in Zurich, Switzerland.
The White House said that Sullivan raised concerns about Beijing’s stance on Taiwan.
Beijing and Washington said that the talks were constructive.
“We do have out of today’s conversation an agreement in principle to hold a virtual bilateral [summit] meeting before the end of the year,” a US official told reporters.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “We’re still working through what that would look like, when and of course the final details — we don’t quite have them yet.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
