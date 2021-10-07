Germany’s Benjamin List and the US’ David MacMillan yesterday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction, which has helped make chemistry greener, the jury said.
The duo was awarded “for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener,” the Nobel Committee said.
Prior to their work, scientists believed there were only two types of catalysts: metals and enzymes.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In 2000, the researchers, working independently of each other, developed a third type, called “asymmetric organocatalysis,” which relies on small organic molecules.
List and MacMillan, both 53, are to share the 10 million kronor (US$1.1 million) prize.
“I thought somebody was making a joke. I was sitting at breakfast with my wife,” List told reporters by telephone during a news conference after the prize was announced.
He added that usually when the prize is announced, his wife jokes that he should keep an eye on his cellphone for a call from Sweden.
“But today we didn’t even make the joke,” List said. “It’s hard to describe what you feel in that moment, but it was a very special moment that I will never forget.”
MacMillan is a professor at Princeton University in the US, while List is a director at the Max Planck Institute in Germany.
“Many research areas and industries are dependent on chemists’ ability to construct molecules that can form elastic and durable materials, store energy in batteries or inhibit the progression of disease,” the Nobel Committee at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.
“This work requires catalysts, which are substances that control and accelerate chemical reactions, without becoming part of the final product,” it added.
List was the first to prove that the amino acid proline could drive an aldol reaction, which is when carbon atoms from two molecules are bonded together.
“Compared to both metals and enzymes, proline is a dream tool for chemists. It is a very simple, cheap and environmentally friendly molecule,” the academy said.
Ahead of this year’s announcement, analysts said that the chemistry nomination was wide open.
According to Clarivate, which maintains a list of potential Nobel Prize winners, more than 70 researchers have what it takes to be considered for the prize in chemistry.
Last year, the Nobel went to France’s Emmanuelle Charpentier and the US’ Jennifer Doudna, for developing the gene-editing technique known as CRISPR-Cas9 — DNA snipping “scissors.”
The Nobel season continues with the two most closely watched prizes, literature today and peace tomorrow, while the winner of the economics prize is to be announced on Monday.
