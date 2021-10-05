US representative upbeat on office name change

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





US Representative Steven Chabot, cochair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, said he is “cautiously optimistic” that US President Joe Biden’s administration would approve a name change for Taiwan’s representative office in Washington, despite Beijing’s strong objections.

Commenting on the issue during an interview with the Central News Agency (CNA), Chabot said he thinks there is “a real possibility” that the name of Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the US might be changed from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office to the “Taiwan Representative Office,” as the Financial Times reported last month.

“I think that makes sense. I think we ought to do it. I’ve supported legislation to do that and I commend the Biden administration for working in that direction. I hope they follow through,” he said. “We’re not there yet, but I’m going to continue to work on that until we get it done.”

US Representative Steven Chabot displays a ornamental carved dragon he obtained on a visit to Taiwan in his office during an interview with the Central News Agency in Washington on Friday. Photo: CNA

Chabot said that he could not estimate when the name change might happen, as China would try its best to push back on the proposal.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, but I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, as they say,” he added.

The Financial Times on Sept. 10 quoted several anonymous sources as saying that the Biden administration was “seriously considering” a request from Taiwan to change the name of its representative office in Washington.

It said the two nations had discussed the issue at the end of former US president Donald Trump’s administration, but that Taiwan made a formal request to the Biden administration in March.

US National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell was in favor of changing the office’s name, and the request has earned wide support at the National Security Council and among Asia department officials at the US Department of State, it said.

A final decision would need to be made by Biden, who must sign an executive order before the name can be changed, it said.

The report also quoted the Chinese embassy in Washington as saying that it “firmly opposes” the proposed change.

The embassy urged the US to stop any official interaction with Taiwan, and to refrain from sending the wrong signals to Taiwanese independence forces or challenging China’s bottom line.

Neither Taipei nor Washington confirmed the Financial Times report.

Critics of a name change have said that such a move is mostly symbolic and would have no substance in terms of promoting closer Taiwan-US exchanges.

However, when it comes to Taiwan and China, “some symbolism is substance in many ways here,” Chabot said.

We’ve seen that many times, because virtually everything that Taiwan does, the PRC [People’s Republic of China] takes offense at it, and pushes back and tries to block things,” he said. “So we should never be intimidated by that, and we should continue to move forward.”

The 68-year-old representative, who has served his constituency in Ohio for 24 years, is a long-term supporter of Taiwan and is one of the cofounders of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, which was formed on April 9, 2002, and focuses on improving Taiwan-US relations.

Asked why he cofounded the caucus, Chabot said that he and other members of the US Congress did so nearly two decades ago because they believed “Taiwan needed more than a little help.”

Taiwan needed a caucus of its own in Congress and making it bipartisan was the best opportunity for it to succeed, Chabot said.

Founded by two Republicans and one Democrat, the caucus has become the second-largest member organization in Congress — with more than 200 members, from 85 original members — trailing only the India caucus.

Over the past two decades, Chabot has introduced or cosigned nearly 100 pieces of Taiwan-friendly legislation, including the Taiwan Travel Act, which was signed into law by Trump in 2018.

The act, which serves as a follow-up to the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, allows “officials at all levels of the United States government, including Cabinet-level national security officials, general officers and other executive branch officials, to travel to Taiwan to meet their Taiwanese counterparts.”

The act paved the way for then-US secretary of health and human services Alex Azar to visit Taiwan last year, the highest-level visit by a US Cabinet official since diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei were severed in 1979.

Chabot said that he was pleased to see the act passed into law and to witness the Trump administration use it, although he was hoping that it could have been used more often.

“The Biden administration, I think, has also not used it enough and we’re encouraging them to do that,” he added.

Chabot would love to see Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) address the US Congress, he said, adding that he would not be satisfied until President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) addresses a joint session of the House and the Senate at the Capitol Building.

“I think that’s something that’s long overdue,” Chabot said.