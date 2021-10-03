New Zealand’s opposition leader on Friday hit out at the US and UK over China, saying that their failure to adopt free trade agreements was “foolish” and increased Chinese dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.
“If any criticism comes to New Zealand, as it often does about this close relationship with China and trade, my answer to everybody — whether they’re the US or UK — is: So where’s our free trade agreement,” New Zealand lawmaker Judith Collins, who is leader of the opposition New Zealand National Party, said in an interview with The Guardian.
Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal in 2017, and the US did not join its replacement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Photo: EPA-EFE
New Zealand last year began talks with the UK on a post-Brexit free trade deal, but it has not yet been signed.
Collins said that the US had been “foolish” to walk away from those free trade agreements.
“What they did is that they opened up the gates for China to be even more important in the Pacific and Indo-Pacific region. They opened that up, and they left the door open, and they were ultimately foolish to do so. And that has actually caused the issue,” she said. “Stop judging New Zealand by the fact that we are a little country at the bottom of the world who has to trade. That’s how we do it. That’s how we pay for everything we need.”
China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner by a substantial margin and accounts for about a third of total exports.
New Zealand China Council data show that exports to China last year were US$16.7 billion, more than the country’s trade with Australia, the US and Japan — its next three largest trade partners — combined.
That has led to speculation that New Zealand is unable to take tough stances on Beijing due to its trade dependency.
The administration of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been walking a difficult line on China issues — making case-by-case statements on human rights abuses, or encroachment in Hong Kong or the South China Sea, but avoiding the more strongly stated, hawkish condemnations from the US or Australia.
It has been watching Canberra’s experience closely as Australia has been hit by a costly trade war with China, with enormous tariffs on most of its export commodities.
David Capie, director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University in Wellington, said that trade was the missing link for US policy in the region.
“Over the past few months, there’s been a lot of attention paid to the US’ security role in the Indo-Pacific — for example, the rapidly evolving ‘Quad’ [Quadrilateral Security Dialogue] and the new AUKUS deal — but for many regional countries the missing part of US strategy is trade,” Capie said. “If the US is concerned about China’s growing influence, what alternatives is it providing to the huge gravitational pull of the Chinese economy? Free trade has always been a fraught issue in American politics and it’s only got more challenging in the last few years.”
“The result is that Washington really doesn’t have a trade strategy to back up its wider aims. Shared values are all well and good, but they don’t keep the lights on,” Capie said.
