Police in Hong Kong yesterday halted a four-person democracy protest on China’s National Day amid an expanding crackdown on free speech and opposition politics in the territory.
Chanting and carrying a placard calling for the release of Hong Kongers arrested in the crackdown and chanting pro-democracy slogans, the four members of the opposition party League of Social Democrats attempted to march to the harbor-side Convention Center where an official celebration was being held.
Dozens of officers, part of a massive police presence deployed to prevent any disruptions, surrounded them and kept them out of sight and earshot of officials attending a flag-raising ceremony.
Photo: Bloomberg
“I think Hong Kong is now the only place in China where diverse opinions are allowed,” party chairman Chan Po-ying (陳寶瑩) told reporters.
“Even under such pressure, we still need to hang on to our most basic civil rights, which is the freedom of speech and assembly,” Chan said.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) presided over a flag-raising ceremony attended by Hong Kong and Chinese officials who sang China’s national anthem while helicopters displaying the Chinese national flag passed overhead.
In remarks at a reception that followed, Lam praised Beijing’s support for Hong Kong’s economy, the stabilizing effects of the National Security Law and the “improved electoral system,” while sounding defiant toward the US and other critics.
A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs report last month enumerating what it described as US political interference in Hong Kong showed that “despite a plethora of smearing and defamatory remarks made by foreign politicians and some Western media, Hong Kong’s inherent strengths remain intact,” Lam said in her address.
In mainland China, huge crowds gathered to watch flag-raising ceremonies in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square and in cities across the country.
This year marks the Chinese Communist Party’s centenary, adding to the scale and lavishness of the celebrations.
Yesterday marked the beginning of a week-long national holiday.
Despite heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a congratulatory message.
“As the United States seeks to work cooperatively to solve the challenges we all face, we wish the people of the PRC peace, happiness, and prosperity over the coming year,” the message said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.
