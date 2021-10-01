Manila official reveals Chinese envoy’s plea

Reuters, MANILA





China has opposed a Philippines-led push for a review of its 70-year-old defense treaty with the US, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana said yesterday.

The Philippines is keen to amend the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) to make clear the extent to which the US would protect and defend Manila should its ally come under attack.

At a forum to mark the treaty’s 70th anniversary, Lorenzana said he had been urged by a former Chinese diplomat to back off.

Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana, right, and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin shake hands at the Camp Aguinaldo military camp in Quezon City, Metro Manila, on July 30. Photo: Reuters

“While the US welcomes the idea of revisiting the MDT, an outside party does not,” Lorenzana said.

“The former Chinese ambassador came to me and said: ‘Please do not touch the MDT. Leave it as it is,’” he said.

Lorenzana later clarified that the conversation took place in 2018.

“It did surprise me. I asked him why? He said any attempt to revise the MDT would be construed by the Chinese government as [an] act to contain the rise of China,” Lorenzana told reporters.

Asked how he responded, Lorenzana said: “I just looked at him and smiled.”

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese embassy in Manila.

The push for clarity on Washington’s commitment comes amid a rapid buildup of Chinese maritime assets in contested areas of the South China Sea, including what the Philippines says is a militia disguised as a massive fishing fleet near Beijing’s militarized artificial islands.

The Philippines has filed dozens of diplomatic protests about the militia and yesterday announced that it was to send another.

The Philippine-US alliance has existed for decades, with a rotating presence of US troops for joint exercises, intelligence exchanges and hardware transfers.

Lorenzana said it was clear that bolstering the treaty was not in China’s interests.

“The Chinese, having embedded themselves with their artificial islands, are not in a hurry for any resolution,” he told the forum.

“It knew that any aggression it takes will trigger the MDT,” he said.