Celebrations on the night before Double Ten National Day on Oct. 10 are to be held at the Hsinchu Air Base, with attendance limited to 1,000 people, Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said yesterday.
Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), who is director of the National Day Preparation Committee, said that the committee awarded Hsinchu hosting rights because it wanted more people to become aware of the city’s cultural and technological achievements.
The air base in North District (北區) is tasked with protecting the people of Taiwan, while the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) has performed well this year, You said, adding that the city itself has a rich cultural heritage.
Photo: CNA
Hsinchu is honored to have the privilege of hosting the event, Lin said.
The city is preparing events in line with the overarching theme for this year’s Double Ten National Day celebrations — “Grand alliance of the democratic countries, making friends around the world.”
The Hsinchu City Government said that people who want to attend the event have to register on the KKTIX platform at https://hccggovtw.kktix.cc/events/twnnationalday2021, which is to accept registrations from midday today through midday on Sunday.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
Attendees have to provide identification before entering, it said.
The entrance for attendees is on Chenggung Road and policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would be enforced, it said, adding that the event would be broadcast live online.
Separately, the National Airborne Service Corps and other military bodies from 6am to 7:50am yesterday held practice runs for National Day events in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
Forty-seven aircraft flew over the Presidential Office Building, including the Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team, which deployed colored smoke, and two Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters carrying 18m-by-12m national flags, the largest to be used for the day.
More practice runs are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday next week.
Photo: CNA
