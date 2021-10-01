Mayor outlines Hsinchu’s National Day event details

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Celebrations on the night before Double Ten National Day on Oct. 10 are to be held at the Hsinchu Air Base, with attendance limited to 1,000 people, Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said yesterday.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), who is director of the National Day Preparation Committee, said that the committee awarded Hsinchu hosting rights because it wanted more people to become aware of the city’s cultural and technological achievements.

The air base in North District (北區) is tasked with protecting the people of Taiwan, while the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) has performed well this year, You said, adding that the city itself has a rich cultural heritage.

A Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter, right, carrying a national flags in formation with other helicopters over Taipei yesterday as part of a practice run for Double Ten National Day events. Photo: CNA

Hsinchu is honored to have the privilege of hosting the event, Lin said.

The city is preparing events in line with the overarching theme for this year’s Double Ten National Day celebrations — “Grand alliance of the democratic countries, making friends around the world.”

The Hsinchu City Government said that people who want to attend the event have to register on the KKTIX platform at https://hccggovtw.kktix.cc/events/twnnationalday2021, which is to accept registrations from midday today through midday on Sunday.

The Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team trail colored smoke during a Double Ten National Day practice run over the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

Attendees have to provide identification before entering, it said.

The entrance for attendees is on Chenggung Road and policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would be enforced, it said, adding that the event would be broadcast live online.

Separately, the National Airborne Service Corps and other military bodies from 6am to 7:50am yesterday held practice runs for National Day events in Taipei.

Members of the Armed Forces Honor Guard practice near the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday ahead of Double Ten National Day on Oct. 10. Photo: CNA

Forty-seven aircraft flew over the Presidential Office Building, including the Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team, which deployed colored smoke, and two Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters carrying 18m-by-12m national flags, the largest to be used for the day.

More practice runs are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday next week.