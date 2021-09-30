China infrastructure drive traps poor nations: study

AFP, BEIJING





China’s foreign infrastructure push has saddled poor nations with US$385 billion in “hidden debt,” and more than one-third of the projects have been hit by alleged corruption scandals and protests, a study said yesterday.

Research from international development research lab AidData said that opaque deals with state banks and companies under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) flagship investment drive — the Belt and Road Initiative — has left dozens of lower-income governments strapped with debt that is not on their balance sheets.

China has invested more than US$843 billion to build roads, bridges, ports and hospitals in about 163 nations since the program was announced in 2013, including many countries across Africa and Central Asia.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center right, and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, center left, attend a ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, funded by China’s Belt and Road Initiative, in Phnom Penh on Sept. 12. Photo: AFP

Nearly 70 percent of this money has been lent to state banks or joint ventures between Chinese businesses and local partners in countries that were already deeply indebted to Beijing, AidData executive director Brad Parks said.

“Many poor governments could not take on any more loans,” Parks said. “So [China] got creative.”

Loans were given to a “constellation of actors other than central governments,” but often backed by a government guarantee to pay up if the other party could not, he said.

“The contracts are murky and governments themselves don’t know the exact monetary values they owe to China,” he said.

These under-reported debts total about US$385 billion, the study found.

AidData, which is based at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, listed 45 lower and middle-income countries that now have levels of debt exposure to China higher than 10 percent of their national GDP.

Resentment has been fueled about high levels of Chinese money flowing into places such as Pakistan’s Balochistan Province, where locals say that they get little benefit and militants have launched a string of attacks aimed at undermining Chinese investment.

“What we’re seeing right now with the Belt and Road Initiative is buyers’ remorse,” Parks said. “Many foreign leaders who were initially eager to jump on the Belt and Road Initiative bandwagon are now suspending or canceling Chinese infrastructure projects because of debt sustainability concerns.”

Beijing’s lending spree has slowed over the past two years due to pushback from borrowers, the study said.

This year, the G7 also announced a rival scheme to counter Beijing’s dominance in global lending.

Beijing’s loans demanded higher interest rates with shorter repayment periods, AidData found.

Parks said their research concluded that the Belt and Road Initiative was “not a grand scheme to build alliances,” as is sometimes portrayed by Beijing, but rather China “hunting for the most profitable project.”