CECC reports one local case, 10 imported

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one local COVID-19 infection, 10 imported cases and no deaths.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the local case is an Indonesian woman in her 30s who lives in New Taipei City.

The woman on Monday reported having a headache and tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Chen said, adding that seven close contacts have been ordered to isolate at home.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

“The case is a little more complicated, as she tested negative eight times before the positive result,” Chen said.

“The cycle threshold [Ct] value from the latest polymerase chain reaction [PCR] test was 33,” he said. “She last tested negative on Wednesday last week.”

Centers for Disease Control Deputy (CDC) Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that the woman is a caregiver who arrived in Taiwan in February last year.

She has been tested multiple times for COVID-19 since April, as she changed employers and previously cared for a patient in a hospital, Lo said.

In addition to the eight tests since July, she underwent four tests in May and June — which were also negative — so she had tested negative 12 times before the positive result.

The 10 imported cases are nine men and a woman aged 20 to 50 who arrived from Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, the Philippines and the US between Sept. 3 and Tuesday, Chen said.

Three among them are “breakthrough” infections — as they had received two COVID-19 vaccine doses at least two weeks prior — while one had received two doses, but fewer than 14 days prior to testing positive, Lo said, adding that two others had received one dose.

Chen said 291,441 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, bringing the nation’s single-dose vaccination coverage to 54.63 percent.

Chen said that no serious adverse reaction had been observed so far after staff at En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City on Monday inadvertently administered undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 25 people.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that each Pfizer-BioNTech multiple-dose vial contains 0.45ml of vaccine, which should be diluted in 1.8ml of 0.9 percent sodium chloride.

Each dose should be 0.3ml of the diluted vaccine, so the 25 people received “five times” the proper dosage, Chuang said.

CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said that CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, had asked the panel about the situation and the local health department had begun implementing the measures specialists recommended.

However, there is not enough data to tell whether the 25 people should be given a second dose, Chang said.

The CECC would quickly collect data from other countries that have dealt with such incidents, as well as the the vaccine manufacturer, and discuss the issue further, he said.