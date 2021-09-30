A “consensus has been reached” by heads of government departments that the minimum wage in Taiwan is to be increased next year, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday.
While the details would not be finalized until the Minimum Wage Review Committee meets on Friday next week, committee members are in agreement that it is time to hike the minimum wage, which stands at NT$24,000 per month, or NT$160 per hour, Wang told reporters at the legislature in Taipei.
“I am in support of an increase and the members of the committee are also in agreement,” Wang said.
“However, we are yet to conclusively arrive at a number,” she said.
Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) told lawmakers that she supported an increase.
Committee members have discussed the issue and reached a consensus on raising the minimum wage next year, Hsu said.
Given Taiwan’s outstanding economic performance so far this year, the increase might be “a bit more generous,” National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said.
“Taiwan’s economic growth might exceed 6 percent this year, so I hope that we can be a little bolder with an increase,” Kung said.
However, the robust economic performance has not been shared across every sector.
While exporters in the high-tech and traditional sectors benefited from record demand, COVID-19 alerts that began in May badly affected the domestic service sector.
General Chamber of Commerce (全國商總) chairman Paul Hsu (許舒博) spoke out against raising the minimum wage this year, saying that it should not be raised until every pandemic restriction is lifted.
“The service industries are still in need of relief,” Paul Hsu said.
“If the government raises the minimum wage now, then it will have to take responsibility for any resultant layoffs, furloughs and increases in unemployment,” he said.
The government would step in with relief measures to compensate domestic sectors affected by pandemic restrictions, Wang said.
