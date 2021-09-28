Local firms unfazed by power cuts

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Local chipmakers and electronics manufacturers yesterday said that they expect no major impact from China’s latest power rationing as they plan to reallocate manufacturing activity to a later date or another site to cope with temporary production freezes.

The new electricity supply restrictions have mostly affected industrial areas in Jiangsu and Guangdong provinces, which are major production sites for Taiwanese manufacturers.

Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chains, the mostly watched segment amid an unresolved supply crunch worldwide, remain mostly unscathed.

ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said the electricity restrictions should have a “limited impact” on its clients and factories in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province.

“The company has arranged shipments to clients in advance,” ASE said in a statement.

United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) said its Chinese subsidiary Hejian Technology (Suzhou) Co (和艦科技) is operating normally, with its factory running at full utilization, company spokesman Liu Chi-tung (劉啟東) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

“We are not among those companies that have received such notifications. Hejian’s operations are not affected,” Liu said.

Hejian makes 8-inch wafers with an installed capacity of 50,000 wafers per month.

However, numerous local companies have been forced to curb or halt production.

Walton Advanced Engineering Inc (華東), a memorychip assembly and testing service provider, said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that it had halted production at the local government’s request.

To satisfy demand, Walton plans to boost production by arranging holiday shifts, it said.

Handset keypad maker Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技), PC and GPS maker MiTAC Holdings Corp (神達控股) and Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc (京鼎), a semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment maker, said they planned to either allocate production to other sites or use existing inventory to cope with temporary factory closures.

HannStar Board Corp (瀚宇博德), which makes printed circuit boards, said two of its Chinese subsidiaries in Kunshan would cease production for four to five days, while dismissing reports that all manufacturing activity at its facilities in Jiangsu Province had been suspended.

Although short-term blackouts would not significantly affect local firms’ operations in China, Taipei-based Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (工商協進會) chairman Lin Por-fong (林伯豐) said that an extension of the curbs could cause a shortage of raw materials.

Most companies with operations in Jiangsu Province faced having their electricity cut by 20 to 40 percent this week, Lin said.

Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥), the nation’s largest cement maker, yesterday said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that China’s tightening of coal and electricity consumption would reduce the company’s production and sales in the fourth quarter.

If the energy conservation policy carries into next quarter, the company plans to increase prices to reflect production cuts and higher costs, and minimize the impact on its profitability, the filing said.