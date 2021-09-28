Local chipmakers and electronics manufacturers yesterday said that they expect no major impact from China’s latest power rationing as they plan to reallocate manufacturing activity to a later date or another site to cope with temporary production freezes.
The new electricity supply restrictions have mostly affected industrial areas in Jiangsu and Guangdong provinces, which are major production sites for Taiwanese manufacturers.
Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chains, the mostly watched segment amid an unresolved supply crunch worldwide, remain mostly unscathed.
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said the electricity restrictions should have a “limited impact” on its clients and factories in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province.
“The company has arranged shipments to clients in advance,” ASE said in a statement.
United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) said its Chinese subsidiary Hejian Technology (Suzhou) Co (和艦科技) is operating normally, with its factory running at full utilization, company spokesman Liu Chi-tung (劉啟東) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
“We are not among those companies that have received such notifications. Hejian’s operations are not affected,” Liu said.
Hejian makes 8-inch wafers with an installed capacity of 50,000 wafers per month.
However, numerous local companies have been forced to curb or halt production.
Walton Advanced Engineering Inc (華東), a memorychip assembly and testing service provider, said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that it had halted production at the local government’s request.
To satisfy demand, Walton plans to boost production by arranging holiday shifts, it said.
Handset keypad maker Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技), PC and GPS maker MiTAC Holdings Corp (神達控股) and Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc (京鼎), a semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment maker, said they planned to either allocate production to other sites or use existing inventory to cope with temporary factory closures.
HannStar Board Corp (瀚宇博德), which makes printed circuit boards, said two of its Chinese subsidiaries in Kunshan would cease production for four to five days, while dismissing reports that all manufacturing activity at its facilities in Jiangsu Province had been suspended.
Although short-term blackouts would not significantly affect local firms’ operations in China, Taipei-based Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (工商協進會) chairman Lin Por-fong (林伯豐) said that an extension of the curbs could cause a shortage of raw materials.
Most companies with operations in Jiangsu Province faced having their electricity cut by 20 to 40 percent this week, Lin said.
Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥), the nation’s largest cement maker, yesterday said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that China’s tightening of coal and electricity consumption would reduce the company’s production and sales in the fourth quarter.
If the energy conservation policy carries into next quarter, the company plans to increase prices to reflect production cuts and higher costs, and minimize the impact on its profitability, the filing said.
The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities. Flagship phones sold in Europe by China’s smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp (小米) have a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as “Free Tibet,” “Long live Taiwan independence” or “democracy movement,” Lithuania’s state-run cybersecurity body said on Tuesday. The capability in Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 5G phone software had been turned off for the “European Union region,” but can be turned on remotely at any time,
CLOSED DOORS? The new US rules, which are to be implemented in November, have sparked concern in Taiwan, given its low fully vaccinated coverage rate The US plans to allow entry to most foreign air travelers as long as they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — while adding a testing requirement for unvaccinated Americans and barring entry for foreigners who have not received shots. The measures announced on Monday by the White House mark the most sweeping change to US travel policies in months, and widen the gap in rules between vaccinated people — who would see restrictions relaxed — and unvaccinated people. The new rules would replace existing bans on foreigners’ travel to the US from certain regions, including Europe. While the move would open the
CLOSE COOPERATION: A House of Representatives bill suggests inviting Taiwan’s navy to participate in the world’s largest international maritime military exercises The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed its annual defense policy bill, which includes provisions recommending that Taiwan be included in next year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) and enhanced cooperation between Taiwan and the US National Guard. The House approved the US$777.9 billion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 in a 316-113 vote. The 1,390-page bill includes three major provisions related to Taiwan under sections 1243, 1247 and 1248. Section 1248 recommends that the US invite Taiwan’s navy to participate in next year’s RIMPAC. Taiwan has never been invited to participate in the event, which is the world’s largest
‘FIGHT FOR VICTORY’: Eric Chu said his election victory would be the beginning of the DPP’s worries and that he would open all channels of communication with China Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) was yesterday elected Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman in a four-way race that included outgoing chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣). Chu, 60, garnered 85,164 votes, or 45 percent of the 187,998 KMT members who cast ballots. Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) trailed behind with 60,632 votes, followed by Chiang with 35,090 votes and former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) with 5,133 votes. Voter turnout was 50.71 percent. This will be Chu’s second time heading the party. He was elected KMT chairman in an unopposed by-election in January 2015 and resigned in January