US marks 20 years since 9/11 attacks in shadow of sudden end to Afghan war

AP, NEW YORK





The Sept. 11, 2001, anniversary commemoration at Ground Zero began yesterday with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

US President Joe Biden, and former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined a crowd of victims’ relatives and first responders at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza in New York.

The memorial stands where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were rammed and felled by hijacked planes.

A US flag placed along with a photograph of the World Trade Center and the name Daniel P Trant, who died during 9/11, are pictured at a ceremony at Ground Zero in New York yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Observances were also planned at the two other sites where the 9/11 conspirators crashed the jets: the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Biden was scheduled to pay respects at all three places.

The anniversary comes under the pall of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the shadow of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, now ruled by the same militants who gave safe haven to the 9/11 plotters.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and marked the start of a new era of fear, war, politics, patriotism and tragedy.

“It’s hard because you hoped that this would just be a different time and a different world, but sometimes history starts to repeat itself and not in the best of ways,” said Thea Trinidad, who lost her father in the attacks, and had signed up to read victims’ names at the ceremony at Ground Zero in New York.

In a video released on Friday night, Biden mourned the ongoing losses of 9/11.

“Children have grown up without parents, and parents have suffered without children,” said Biden, a childhood friend of the father of a 9/11 victim, Davis Grier Sezna Jr.

However, he also spotlighted what he called the “central lesson” of Sept. 11: “That at our most vulnerable ... unity is our greatest strength.”

Former US president George W. Bush, the US’ leader on 9/11, was due at the Pennsylvania memorial and his successor, former US president Barack Obama, at Ground Zero.

The only other post-9/11 US president, Donald Trump, planned to be in New York, in addition to providing commentary at a boxing match in Florida in the evening.

Other observances — from a wreath-laying in Portland, Maine, to a fire engine parade in Guam — were planned across a country now full of 9/11 plaques, statues and commemorative gardens.

Using hijacked planes as missiles, the assailants inflicted the deadliest terrorist attacks on US soil, taking nearly 3,000 lives, toppling the twin towers and ushering in an age of fear.

Two decades after helping to triage and treat injured colleagues at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, retired US Army colonel Malcolm Bruce Westcott was saddened and frustrated by the continued threat of terrorism.

“I always felt that my generation, my military cohort, would take care of it — we wouldn’t pass it on to anybody else,” said Westcott, of Greensboro, Georgia. “And we passed it on.”