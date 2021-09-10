N Korea shows off civil defense units

AP, SEOUL





Civil defense forces carrying rifles and health workers wearing hazmat suits paraded in North Korea’s capital in a celebration of the nation’s 73rd anniversary that was a marked departure from past militaristic displays.

The parade late on Wednesday — overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, wearing a cream suit and visibly slimmer than at the start of the year — centered around paramilitary organizations and public security forces protecting the capital, Pyongyang, instead of the military units that handle the most important weapons in Kim’s nuclear and missile arsenal.

Kim, flanked by senior officials and smiling widely, kissed the children who presented him with flowers and waved to the crowd before taking his spot on a balcony overlooking the brightly lit Kim Il-sung Square.

Personnel in hazmat suits march in a parade for founding day at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang yesterday. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters

Paratroopers carrying North Korean flags jumped from planes, while fighter jets flew in formation, firing what appeared to be flares across the night sky. There also were fireworks and illuminated drones that formed the North Korean flag.

The Korean Central News Agency described Red Guard units from Pyongyang and other regions marching through the square, and praised their contributions in rebuilding communities destroyed by natural disasters and efforts to improve the economy.

The marchers also included anti-virus workers from the North Korean Ministry of Public Health, who paraded in bright red hazmat suits and masks.