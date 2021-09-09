Japan and China yesterday offered a lukewarm reception to the Taliban’s provisional government in Afghanistan, following the Islamist militants’ lightning seizure of Kabul last month.
Taliban leaders filled all of the top posts in Tuesday’s government list — which had no outsiders and no women — while an associate of the group’s founder was named prime minister and the interior minister figured on a US terrorism wanted list.
The structure of the new government runs counter to advice to the Taliban from world powers for an inclusive government.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that Japan was monitoring the actions of the Taliban, and would keep up cooperation with the US and other countries, while expressing concern over the safety of citizens in Afghanistan.
“Through various efforts, including practical dialogue with the Taliban, we are doing the utmost to ensure safety of Japanese nationals and for local staff who remain,” he said.
China had urged the establishment of an “open and inclusive” government after the Taliban seized power.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) told a daily briefing in Beijing yesterday that China viewed the establishment of the new government as a necessary step toward reconstruction in Afghanistan.
“We hope the new Afghanistan authorities will listen broadly to people of all races and factions, so as to meet the aspirations of its own peoples and the expectations of the international community,” Wang said.
Yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas at a US air base in Ramstein, Germany, before they led a 20-nation virtual meeting of ministers on the way forward in Afghanistan.
The Taliban interim government drawn exclusively from loyalist ranks began work yesterday.
“The new Taliban, same as the old Taliban,” US-based Long War Journal managing editor Bill Roggio wrote on Twitter.
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund — a senior minister during the Taliban’s reign in the 1990s — was appointed interim prime minister, the group’s chief spokesman said at a news conference in Kabul.
Mullah Yaqoob, the son of Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, was named defense minister, while the position of interior minister was given to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the feared Haqqani network.
Cofounder Abdul Ghani Baradar, who oversaw the signing of the US withdrawal agreement last year, was appointed deputy prime minister.
None of the government appointees were women.
“We will try to take people from other parts of the country,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding that it was an interim government.
The Taliban are facing opposition to their rule, with scattered protests — many with women at the forefront — breaking out in cities across the country.
A small rally in the capital yesterday was quickly dispersed by armed Taliban security, while Afghan media reported that a protest in the northeastern city of Faizabad was also broken up.
Hundreds protested on Tuesday, in the capital and the city of Herat, where two people at the demonstration site were shot dead.
