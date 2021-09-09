Organizers of Tiananmen vigil arrested by HK police

AFP, HONG KONG





Hong Kong police yesterday arrested four members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the group behind annual vigils for the Tiananmen Square Massacre, a day after they refused to cooperate with a national security investigation.

Lawyer Chow Hang-tung (鄒幸彤), vice chairwoman of the alliance, was yesterday led away by security police in handcuffs from her office building in the Central business district.

Three other members of the group — Simon Leung (梁念堅), Sean Tang (梁錦威) and Chan To-wai (陳多偉) — were arrested yesterday morning, the alliance said in a statement.

Hong Kong Alliance vice chairwoman Chow Han-tung speaks to reporters in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AP

Last month, police ordered the group to hand over financial and operational details, accusing it of working as a “foreign agent.”

On Tuesday, the deadline for it to hand over the information, members of the alliance handed police a letter saying that the request was illegal, arbitrary and that no evidence of their wrongdoing had been presented.

“Anyone who has violated the National Security Law of Hong Kong and other laws of Hong Kong must be punished by the law,” the Chinese National Security Bureau in Hong Kong said.

“Even before a trial begins, Hong Kong Alliance is presumed guilty. It completely violates the presumption of innocence in the past,” former Hong Kong lawmaker Nathan Law (羅冠聰) said.