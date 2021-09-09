Hong Kong police yesterday arrested four members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the group behind annual vigils for the Tiananmen Square Massacre, a day after they refused to cooperate with a national security investigation.
Lawyer Chow Hang-tung (鄒幸彤), vice chairwoman of the alliance, was yesterday led away by security police in handcuffs from her office building in the Central business district.
Three other members of the group — Simon Leung (梁念堅), Sean Tang (梁錦威) and Chan To-wai (陳多偉) — were arrested yesterday morning, the alliance said in a statement.
Photo: AP
Last month, police ordered the group to hand over financial and operational details, accusing it of working as a “foreign agent.”
On Tuesday, the deadline for it to hand over the information, members of the alliance handed police a letter saying that the request was illegal, arbitrary and that no evidence of their wrongdoing had been presented.
“Anyone who has violated the National Security Law of Hong Kong and other laws of Hong Kong must be punished by the law,” the Chinese National Security Bureau in Hong Kong said.
“Even before a trial begins, Hong Kong Alliance is presumed guilty. It completely violates the presumption of innocence in the past,” former Hong Kong lawmaker Nathan Law (羅冠聰) said.
‘LIBERAL-MINDED’ EDUCATION: The initiative is based on a memorandum of understanding with the US, but the program also includes three branches in Europe Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) has arrived in the US to oversee the opening of language learning centers in several cities. At the opening of the Taiwan Center for Mandarin Learning at the Irvine Chinese School in Orange County, California, on Thursday, Tung said that the centers would provide liberal-minded learning programs, which is an advantage over China-run Confucius Institutes. Tung on Tuesday oversaw the opening of another center in Los Angeles. The government initiative came after the US Department of State in August last year flagged US-based Confucius Institutes as “foreign missions,” requiring them to adhere to restrictions
BANNER ANTICS: A worker was spotted entering the cargo hold and a former customs official said that if he had removed a sign, his superiors may face trouble A batch of 933,660 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday as controversy arose over the removal of a banner with the Mandarin characters for Comirnaty (復必泰), the brand name of the Germany-developed vaccine. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (上海復星醫藥集團) on Wednesday posted a photograph on social media showing a banner with the simplified Chinese characters of the brand name alongside the shipment, but the banner was gone when the batch arrived in Taiwan at about 7am on Luxembourg carrier Cargolux Airlines after a stopover in Azerbaijan. However, when the Food and Administration yesterday evening opened the batch, images it
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday fired a pilot after he was found to have contravened COVID-19 quarantine rules before testing positive for the virus. The pilot and his teenage son, as well as two other EVA Airways pilots, were on Thursday listed as cluster infections by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The three pilots were on the same flight to Chicago last month. After the CECC tightened quarantine rules for the company’s aircrew members who had been on the Taipei-to-Chicago route, Eva Airways suspended the flights to minimize the effect of COVID-19 curbs on its personnel planning. Preliminary contact tracing results showed that
CLUSTER: Eight students and a parent were among a group linked to a case at a preschool in New Taipei City, where the CECC is trying to identify all contacts The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert for two more weeks, as it reported nine locally transmitted infections, seven imported cases and no new COVID-19 deaths. The two-week extension, which starts today and ends on Sept. 20, would include updates to some current restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei. The main changes include increasing passenger capacity on trains and tour buses, increasing the number of people permitted at certain tourist sites, and conditionally reopening showering facilities, spa areas and children’s pools at