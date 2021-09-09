Former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) is likely to become the first person in Taiwan to receive the Welch Award in Chemistry, anonymous sources have said.
The Welch Foundation, based in Houston, Texas, was expected to announce the recipient of the award on Wednesday, US time.
The purpose of the award is “to foster and encourage basic chemical research and to recognize, in a substantial manner, the value of chemical research contributions for the benefit of humankind,” the foundation’s Web site says.
Photo courtesy of Wong Chi-huey
Wong has been the president of the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry since 2019.
In 2014, he won the Wolf Prize in Chemistry, which is often seen as a precursor, alongside the Welch Award, to receiving the Nobel Prize. In 2015, he won the Robert Robinson Award presented by the UK’s Royal Society of Chemistry.
Wong was the first scientist in the world to successfully synthesize complex polysaccharides — polysaccharides and glycopeptides — in large amounts using enzyme technology. These two methods are used by industry to develop new drugs for the treatment of heart disease, strokes and various inflammatory diseases.
Wong was the first scientist to develop the automated chemical synthesis of polysaccharide molecules. He contributed to bioorganic chemistry, as well as the science behind sugar molecules. He influenced research on functional genomics and new drugs.
He invented the programmable one-pot enzyme reaction, and has introduced new opportunities for the research and development of vaccines and treatments in cancer research, bacterial and viral infections, and immune function.
Wong and a team led by Alex Ma (馬徹), a researcher at Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center, have been developing a universal vaccine — a monoglycosylated spike protein vaccine that is not rejected by viral mutations.
They have discovered a super monoclonal antibody — m31A7 — that is more than 100 times better at fighting COVID-19 than all existing monoclonal antibody therapies worldwide.
Wong, who had been impeached because of bribery charges related to OBI Pharma Inc (浩鼎), in 2016 resigned from his position as the president of Academia Sinica. He was acquitted by a court in December 2018.
Some say Wong could have won the award a few years earlier, but was hampered by the charges.
‘LIBERAL-MINDED’ EDUCATION: The initiative is based on a memorandum of understanding with the US, but the program also includes three branches in Europe Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) has arrived in the US to oversee the opening of language learning centers in several cities. At the opening of the Taiwan Center for Mandarin Learning at the Irvine Chinese School in Orange County, California, on Thursday, Tung said that the centers would provide liberal-minded learning programs, which is an advantage over China-run Confucius Institutes. Tung on Tuesday oversaw the opening of another center in Los Angeles. The government initiative came after the US Department of State in August last year flagged US-based Confucius Institutes as “foreign missions,” requiring them to adhere to restrictions
BANNER ANTICS: A worker was spotted entering the cargo hold and a former customs official said that if he had removed a sign, his superiors may face trouble A batch of 933,660 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday as controversy arose over the removal of a banner with the Mandarin characters for Comirnaty (復必泰), the brand name of the Germany-developed vaccine. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (上海復星醫藥集團) on Wednesday posted a photograph on social media showing a banner with the simplified Chinese characters of the brand name alongside the shipment, but the banner was gone when the batch arrived in Taiwan at about 7am on Luxembourg carrier Cargolux Airlines after a stopover in Azerbaijan. However, when the Food and Administration yesterday evening opened the batch, images it
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday fired a pilot after he was found to have contravened COVID-19 quarantine rules before testing positive for the virus. The pilot and his teenage son, as well as two other EVA Airways pilots, were on Thursday listed as cluster infections by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The three pilots were on the same flight to Chicago last month. After the CECC tightened quarantine rules for the company’s aircrew members who had been on the Taipei-to-Chicago route, Eva Airways suspended the flights to minimize the effect of COVID-19 curbs on its personnel planning. Preliminary contact tracing results showed that
CLUSTER: Eight students and a parent were among a group linked to a case at a preschool in New Taipei City, where the CECC is trying to identify all contacts The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday extended a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert for two more weeks, as it reported nine locally transmitted infections, seven imported cases and no new COVID-19 deaths. The two-week extension, which starts today and ends on Sept. 20, would include updates to some current restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei. The main changes include increasing passenger capacity on trains and tour buses, increasing the number of people permitted at certain tourist sites, and conditionally reopening showering facilities, spa areas and children’s pools at