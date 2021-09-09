Wong Chi-huey honored

Former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) is likely to become the first person in Taiwan to receive the Welch Award in Chemistry, anonymous sources have said.

The Welch Foundation, based in Houston, Texas, was expected to announce the recipient of the award on Wednesday, US time.

The purpose of the award is “to foster and encourage basic chemical research and to recognize, in a substantial manner, the value of chemical research contributions for the benefit of humankind,” the foundation’s Web site says.

Chemist and former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey sits at his desk in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Wong Chi-huey

Wong has been the president of the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry since 2019.

In 2014, he won the Wolf Prize in Chemistry, which is often seen as a precursor, alongside the Welch Award, to receiving the Nobel Prize. In 2015, he won the Robert Robinson Award presented by the UK’s Royal Society of Chemistry.

Wong was the first scientist in the world to successfully synthesize complex polysaccharides — polysaccharides and glycopeptides — in large amounts using enzyme technology. These two methods are used by industry to develop new drugs for the treatment of heart disease, strokes and various inflammatory diseases.

Wong was the first scientist to develop the automated chemical synthesis of polysaccharide molecules. He contributed to bioorganic chemistry, as well as the science behind sugar molecules. He influenced research on functional genomics and new drugs.

He invented the programmable one-pot enzyme reaction, and has introduced new opportunities for the research and development of vaccines and treatments in cancer research, bacterial and viral infections, and immune function.

Wong and a team led by Alex Ma (馬徹), a researcher at Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center, have been developing a universal vaccine — a monoglycosylated spike protein vaccine that is not rejected by viral mutations.

They have discovered a super monoclonal antibody — m31A7 — that is more than 100 times better at fighting COVID-19 than all existing monoclonal antibody therapies worldwide.

Wong, who had been impeached because of bribery charges related to OBI Pharma Inc (浩鼎), in 2016 resigned from his position as the president of Academia Sinica. He was acquitted by a court in December 2018.

Some say Wong could have won the award a few years earlier, but was hampered by the charges.