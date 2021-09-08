Opposition calls for uprising against Myanmar regime

‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’: A resistance leader called for revolt in ‘every village, town and city’ nationwide, while a spokesman for the junta downplayed the call

AP, BANGKOK





The main underground group coordinating resistance to Myanmar’s military government yesterday issued a sweeping call for a nationwide uprising, raising the prospect of spiraling unrest.

The National Unity Government, which views itself as a shadow government, was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power in February.

The group’s acting president, Duwa Lashi La, declared what he called a “state of emergency” and called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time.” A video of his speech was posted on Facebook.

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they take shelter behind shields while clashing with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 1. Photo: Reuters

About 1,000 civilians have been killed in the seven months of clashes that followed the army takeover.

A spokesman for the ruling military downplayed the call for renewed protests.

In a statement posted on the Telegram app by state television MRTV, Burmese Major General Zaw Min Tun blamed exile media for exaggerating the opposition’s strength.

Myanmar has been wracked by unrest since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, with initially peaceful demonstrations against the ruling generals morphing into a low-level insurrection in many urban areas after security forces used deadly force.

There has been more serious combat in rural areas, especially in border regions where ethnic minority militias have been engaging in heavy clashes with the government troops.

The shadow government’s prime minister, Mahn Winn Khaing Thann, said in a separate statement posted online that the new move was taken due to “changing circumstances” that required the complete abolition of the ruling military government.

He did not elaborate.

The call for an uprising came a week ahead of the convening of the UN General Assembly.

The National Unity Government is hoping to have the assembly formally recognize Kyaw Moe Tun, who supports the opposition group, as Myanmar’s legitimate envoy to the world body.

He had been the official representative of the government, but switched his loyalty to the resistance in late February.

Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun also suggested the call for an uprising was timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly’s opening.

Duwa Lashi La called on the ethnic militias, some of whom have declared themselves in alliance with the resistance, to “immediately attack” government forces.

There were no immediate signs of heightened resistance activity, although solidarity was expressed online by some student groups and two of the most powerful ethnic armed groups, from the Kokang and Kachin minorities.

Fighting was reported in the eastern area controlled by the Karen, the ethnic group perhaps most sympathetic to the resistance.