Guinea awaits talks after military seizes power

AFP, CONAKRY





The West African state of Guinea yesterday awaited word on its future as a new military junta summoned the outgoing Cabinet a day after toppling the president.

Elite troops led by Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya told outgoing ministers and institutional leaders to gather at 11am at the parliament building in the capital, Conakry.

“Any refusal to attend will be considered a rebellion,” they said.

People celebrate in the streets with members of Guinea’s armed forces after a coup d’etat in Conakry on Sunday. Photo: AFP

However, Doumbouya promised to set up a unity government to oversee a transition period and vowed there would be no “witch hunt” against the former government.

“A consultation will be launched to set down the broad parameters of the transition, and then a government of national union will be established to steer the transition,” Doumbouya said in a speech, but he did not say how long the consultation or the handover would last.

Impoverished and volatile, the West African state was hit by fresh turmoil on Sunday, when special forces arrested 83-year-old Guinean President Alpha Conde, declared they were scrapping the constitution and had imposed a curfew.

They had said land and air borders had been closed, but yesterday said that air frontiers had been reopened.

Discontent had been growing for months over a flatlining economy hit by COVID-19 and the leadership of Conde, who became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010.

Five years later, he was re-elected — but last year he sparked fury after ramming through changes to the constitution enabling him to sidestep a two-term limit.

Doumbouya appeared on public television on Sunday draped in the national flag, accusing the government of “endemic corruption” and “trampling of citizens’ rights.”

“We are no longer going to entrust politics to one man, we are going to entrust politics to the people,” the coup leader said. “Guinea is beautiful. We don’t need to rape Guinea anymore, we just need to make love to her.”

An umbrella group called the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), which led protests against Conde’s constitutional changes, said imprisoned members would be freed yesterday.

A video sent to Agence France-Presse by the putschists on Sunday showed Conde sitting on a sofa surrounded by troops.

Wearing a rumpled shirt and jeans, he refused to answer a question from a soldier about whether he had been mistreated.

The turbulence began on Sunday morning when gunfire was reported in the center of Conakry.

For several hours, the situation was unclear, as the government said an attack on the presidential palace had been “repulsed.”

There has been no official account of casualties, and there was no report of major incidents during the night.