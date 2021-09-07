Pompeo urges US to back Taiwan

INCURSION: US Senator William Hagerty also responded, after 19 Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s ADIZ, calling for more to be done against foreign aggression

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington





Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Sunday called on the US to stand with Taiwan after 19 Chinese military aircraft, mostly fighter jets, flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) earlier in the day.

“The United States must always stand with Taiwan and for freedom,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter, a post which also included a Bloomberg report on the Chinese incursion.

Former US ambassador to Japan and US Senator William Hagerty shared the same Bloomberg report.

“Communist China & other adversaries will continue to probe the resolve of the U.S. & our allies after Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan,” Hagerty wrote on Twitter.

“The Senate must press the Biden Admin to adopt a stronger posture to prevent foreign aggression,” he wrote.

The remarks by Pompeo and Hagerty came amid concerns that the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, which led to the country’s takeover by the Taliban, has damaged Washington’s international credibility.

The Taliban’s takeover has led some US allies to question whether Washington would come to their defense in the event of a crisis.

Reached by Taiwanese media for comment on Beijing’s latest incursion, the White House National Security Council reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Taipei.

“The US defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, as it has been for the past 40 years. We will uphold our commitment under TRA, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and we will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo,” a council spokesperson said.

“We continue to have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and we consider this central to the security and stability of the broader Indo-Pacific region,” the spokesperson added.

The incursion was the fourth time the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has sent aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ this month, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The aircraft were spotted southwest of Taiwan, between Taiwan proper and the Taiwanese-held Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), a chart in the ministry’s report showed.

The air force responded by scrambling jets to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing air defense assets, before the intruding aircraft left the nation’s ADIZ, the ministry said.