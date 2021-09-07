Students aged 12 to 17 are to be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Sept. 23, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.
Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) announced the details of the nationwide student vaccination campaign, including key dates and procedures, at the Central Epidemic Command Center’s daily news briefing in Taipei.
Students would be given the choice of whether to get vaccinated, he said.
Photo: Luo Hsin-chen, Taipei Times
Parents should take the time to read information on the COVID-19 vaccinations published by the Ministry of Education, as well as the information available on the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Web site 1922.gov.tw, he said.
Parents and their children can then decide whether the children are to be vaccinated, he added.
He urged students to respect others’ decisions, adding that some people might be unable to receive a vaccine because of special circumstances.
Students enrolled in junior-high schools and high schools, those in the first three years of a five-year junior college program, as well as elementary-school students who turned 12 before Wednesday last week, are to be included in the vaccination program, Pan said.
About 1.25 million students are in the eligible groups, he said.
Students at high schools and in five-year junior college programs would be vaccinated first, followed by those in lower grades, he added.
Starting on Sept. 23, students in junior-high schools and high schools, and five-year junior college programs, would receive a COVID-19 vaccination on school campuses, Pan said.
Elementary-school and home-schooled students, as well as those enrolled in overseas schools for Taiwanese, but who are currently in Taiwan, would be asked to make appointments through the 1922.gov.tw Web site and be vaccinated at hospitals and clinics, he said.
Those aged 12 to 17 who are not enrolled at a school would also be able to make appointments on 1992.gov.tw to be vaccinated at hospitals and clinics, he added.
Students receiving their vaccinations at school would be inoculated in the afternoon from Monday to Friday, Pan said.
Parents would not be allowed to accompany their children while they receive their vaccinations, as schools are trying to reduce the number of people entering and exiting their premises to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said.
Schools would immediately inform parents if their child feels unwell and arrange for them to be sent to a hospital, he added.
Schools would avoid having students engage in intense activities in the two weeks following the vaccinations, Pan said.
If a student experiences an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, they can apply for “vaccination leave” and would not be counted as absent, he said.
Parents can apply for “disease prevention childcare leave” as required, he added.
