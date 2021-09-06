Taliban fighters yesterday advanced deep into the last holdout province of Panjshir, as a top US general warned Afghanistan faces a wider civil war that would offer fertile ground for a resurgence of terrorism.
Following their lightning-fast rout of Afghanistan’s army last month — and celebrations when the last US troops flew out after 20 years of war on Monday last week — the Taliban are seeking to crush resistance forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley.
The Taliban, who rolled into Kabul three weeks ago at a speed that analysts say likely surprised even the hardline Islamists themselves, have yet to finalize their new regime.
Photo: Reuters
However, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley questioned whether they can consolidate power as they seek to shift from a guerrilla force to government.
“I think there’s at least a very good probability of a broader civil war,” Milley said.
“That will then in turn lead to conditions that could, in fact, lead to a reconstitution of al-Qaeda or a growth of ISIS [the Islamic State group],” he told Fox News on Saturday.
Afghanistan’s new rulers have pledged to be more accommodating than during their first stint in power, which also came after years of conflict — first the Soviet invasion of 1979, and then a bloody civil war.
They have promised a more “inclusive” government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup — although women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.
However, few in Panjshir, a rugged valley north of Kabul which held out for nearly a decade against the Soviet Union’s occupation and also the Taliban’s first rule from 1996-2001, seem to trust their promises.
Taliban official Bilal Karimi yesterday reported heavy clashes in Panjshir, and while resistance fighters insist they have the Taliban at bay, analysts said they are struggling.
The Italian aid agency Emergency said that Taliban forces had reached the Panjshir village of Anabah, where it runs a surgical center.
“Many people have fled from local villages in recent days,” Emergency said in a statement on Saturday, adding that it was continuing to provide medical services and treating a “small number of wounded.”
Anabah lies about 25km north inside the 115km-long valley, but unconfirmed reports said the Taliban had seized other areas, too.
Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal, yesterday said that while there was still a “fog of war” — with unconfirmed reports the Taliban had captured multiple districts — “it looks bad.”
Both sides claim to have inflicted heavy losses on the other.
“The Taliban army has been hardened with 20 years of war, and make no mistake, the Taliban trained an army,” Roggio wrote on Twitter, adding that “the odds were long” for the Panjshir resistance.
Former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh, who is holed out in Panjshir alongside Ahmad Massoud — the son of legendary anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud — warned of a grim situation.
Saleh in a statement spoke of a “large-scale humanitarian crisis,” with thousands “displaced by the Taliban onslaught.”
From tomorrow, China legally requires foreign vessels entering what it considers to be its territorial waters to notify Beijing, creating what some fear is a “ticking time bomb” for conflict in the South China Sea. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in April amended China’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law (海上交通安全法) to require all foreign vessels entering Chinese territorial waters to inform maritime authorities, carry relevant permits, and submit to Chinese command and supervision. It also gives Beijing the authority to instruct foreign vessels that “threaten the safety of Chinese internal or territorial waters” to leave and to exercise the “right
REGIONAL ORDER: Without Taiwan it would be difficult to defend the first island chain and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, Randall Schriver said Without Taiwan, the US could lose the Indo-Pacific region, former US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft told an online forum yesterday, advocating Taiwan’s participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) that comprises the US, Japan, India and Australia. Craft made the remarks at the Ketagalan Forum — 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue. The event, held online, was cohosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prospect Foundation. Craft had planned to visit Taiwan from Jan. 13 to 15, shortly before she left office after former US president Donald Trump’s election defeat, but the US Department of State abruptly canceled the plan,
TARGET: The government does not envisage lowering the level 2 COVID-19 alert until 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated, Chen Shih-chung said While a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert is scheduled to expire on Monday next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said there are no plans to make “drastic” changes to disease prevention measures until the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 60 percent. However, minor adjustments could be made to restrictions, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, including increasing the passenger volume for trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, and allowing the use of shower facilities at sports venues. As of Sunday, 42.63 percent of the population had received at
‘LIBERAL-MINDED’ EDUCATION: The initiative is based on a memorandum of understanding with the US, but the program also includes three branches in Europe Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) has arrived in the US to oversee the opening of language learning centers in several cities. At the opening of the Taiwan Center for Mandarin Learning at the Irvine Chinese School in Orange County, California, on Thursday, Tung said that the centers would provide liberal-minded learning programs, which is an advantage over China-run Confucius Institutes. Tung on Tuesday oversaw the opening of another center in Los Angeles. The government initiative came after the US Department of State in August last year flagged US-based Confucius Institutes as “foreign missions,” requiring them to adhere to restrictions