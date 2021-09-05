US expects to admit over 50,000 Afghan evacuees

AP, WASHINGTON





At least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the US following the fall of Kabul as part of an “enduring commitment” to help people who aided US troops and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said yesterday.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have already made it through security vetting and arrived in the US to begin the process of resettlement. Exactly how many more would come and how long it would take remain open questions, Mayorkas told reporters.

“Our commitment is an enduring one,” he said. “This is not just a matter of the next several weeks. We will not rest until we have accomplished the ultimate goal.”

An Afghan man elbow bumps a US Army officer before boarding a bus to a refugee registration center in Dulles, Virginia, on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS

Mayorkas and other officials of the administration of US President Joe Biden are providing the most detailed look to date at what began as a frantic and chaotic effort to evacuate US citizens, permanent residents and Afghans before the deadline on Tuesday for the withdrawal of US troops and the end of the country’s longest war.

Former Delaware governor Jack Markell would serve as coordinator of what the White House is calling “Operation Allies Welcome,” Mayorkas said.

He would work alongside US federal agencies including the National Security Council, Domestic Policy Council and Department of Homeland Security “to ensure vulnerable Afghans who pass screening and vetting reviews are safely and efficiently resettled here in the United States,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The appointment is expected to run through the end of the year, she added.

Nearly 130,000 people have been airlifted out of Afghanistan in one of the largest mass evacuations in US history.

Many of them are still in transit, undergoing security vetting and screening in other countries, including Germany, Spain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Mayorkas said there have been some evacuees who have been stopped at transit countries because of “derogatory information,” although he provided no details.

It is unclear what happens to any Afghans who do not make it through the security screening at the overseas transit points, although Mayorkas said that the US is working with its allies to address the issue.

More than 40,000 have arrived in the US so far.

Mayorkas said that about 20 percent are either US citizens or permanent residents.

The rest are people who have received or are in the process of receiving what is known as a US Special Immigrant Visa — for those who worked for the US military or NATO as interpreters or in some other capacity — and Afghans considered particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, such as journalists and employees of non-governmental organizations.

“We have a moral imperative to protect them, to support those who have supported this nation,” said Mayorkas, who as a child came to the US as a refugee from Cuba with his family.

While he said that the US expected to admit at least 50,000 Afghans, he suggested that there was no limit or a specific time frame.

“Our mission is not accomplished until we have safely evacuated all US citizens who wish to leave Afghanistan or lawful permanent residents, all individuals who have assisted the United States in Afghanistan,” he said. “This effort will not end until we achieve that goal.”

Although the US airlift has ended, Taliban officials have said that they would allow people with valid travel papers to leave, and that they might feel compelled not to backtrack as they seek to continue receiving foreign aid and run the Afghan government.

Most of the Afghans who have arrived in the US are being housed on military bases across the country, receiving medical treatment, assistance with submitting immigration applications and other services aimed at helping them settle in the US.

There were more than 25,000 Afghan evacuees at eight bases with capacity for twice as many, said US Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who heads the US Northern Command.

VanHerck said that so far, few of the Afghans at bases have tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been no security problems, but the military has designated an officer to act as a “mayor” of the emerging communities.

“I’m building eight small cities, we’re going to have challenges,” he told reporters at the Pentagon.