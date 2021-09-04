New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group that they were following him around-the-clock, and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people at a supermarket in Auckland yesterday.
Three of the shoppers were taken to hospitals in critical condition, police said.
Another was in serious condition, while two more were in moderate condition.
Photo: AFP PHOTO / MARIKA KHABZI / RADIO NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the incident was a terror attack.
The attacker was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group and was well known to the nation’s security agencies, she said.
Ardern said that she had been personally briefed on the man in the past, but there had been no legal reason for him to be detained.
“Had he done something that would have allowed us to put him into prison, he would have been in prison,” Ardern said.
The attack unfolded at about 2:40pm at a Countdown supermarket in New Zealand’s largest city.
New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said that a police surveillance team and a specialist tactics group had followed the man from his home in the suburb of Glen Eden to the supermarket in New Lynn.
However, while they had grave ongoing concerns about the man, they had no particular reason to think he was planning an attack, Coster said.
The man appeared to be going into the store to do his grocery shopping.
“He entered the store, as he had done before. He obtained a knife from within the store,” Coster said. “Surveillance teams were as close as they possibly could be to monitor his activity.”
Witnesses said that the man shouted: “Allahu akbar” — meaning “God is great” in Arabic — and started stabbing shoppers, sending people running and screaming.
Coster said that when the commotion started, two officer from the special tactics group rushed over.
The man charged at the officers with the knife, and so they shot and killed him, he said.
One bystander video taken from inside the supermarket recorded the sound of 10 shots being fired in rapid succession.
Coster said there would be questions about whether police could have reacted even quicker.
The man was aware of the constant surveillance, so officers needed to keep some distance from him, he said.
Ardern said the attack was violent and senseless.
“What happened today was despicable. It was hateful. It was wrong,” Ardern said. “It was carried out by an individual. Not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity — but an individual person who is gripped by ideology that is not supported here by anyone or any community.”
The man moved to New Zealand in 2011 and had been monitored by security agencies since 2016, Ardern said, adding that authorities are confident he acted alone in the attack.
Ardern said that legal constraints imposed by New Zealand courts prevented her from discussing everything that she wanted to about the case, but she was hoping to have those constraints lifted soon.
