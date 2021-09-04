Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday said he would step down, setting the stage for a new leader after a one-year tenure marred by an unpopular COVID-19 response and sinking public support.
Suga — who took over after then-Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe resigned in September last year, citing ill health — has seen his approval ratings drop below 30 percent as Japan struggles with its worst wave of COVID-19 infections ahead of a general election this year.
Suga did not capitalize on his last major achievement — hosting the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed months before he took office as COVID-19 cases surged.
His decision not to seek re-election as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in a party vote on Sept. 29 means that the party would choose a new leader, who is set to become prime minister.
There is no clear frontrunner, but Japanese Minister of Administrative Reform and Regulatory Reform Taro Kono, who is in charge of Japan’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout, intends to run, broadcaster TBS reported.
Former Japanese minister of foreign affairs Fumio Kishida has already thrown his hat in the ring.
Before Abe’s record eight-year tenure, the country had gone through six prime ministers in as many years, including Abe’s own troubled first one-year term.
Suga’s resignation came in a surprise move.
“I want to focus on coronavirus response, so I told the LDP executive meeting that I’ve decided not to run in the party leadership race,” Suga told reporters. “I judged that I cannot juggle both and I should concentrate on either of them.”
He said he would hold a news conference as early as next week.
Suga’s abrupt resignation ended a rollercoaster week in which Suga pulled out all the stops to save his job, including suggestions that he would sack a long-term party ally, as well as plans to dissolve parliament, and reshuffle the party leadership and his Cabinet.
He is expected to stay on until his successor is chosen in the party election.
The winner, assured of being prime minister due to the LDP’s legislative majority, must call a general election by Nov. 28.
Declaring himself a contender for Japan’s next leader, Kishida, a soft-spoken lawmaker from Hiroshima, on Thursday criticized Suga’s COVID-19 response and urged a stimulus package to combat the pandemic.
“Kishida is the top runner for the time being, but that doesn’t mean his victory is assured,” said Koichi Nakano, a political science professor at Sophia University.
Nakano said that Kono could run if he gets the backing of his faction leader in the party, Japanese Minister of Finance Taro Aso.
Former Japanese minister of defense Shigeru Ishiba, who is also popular with the public as a potential prime minister, said he was ready to run if the conditions and environment are right.
He was a rare LDP critic of Abe during his time as prime minister.
Kono, 58, is popular with younger voters, after building support through Twitter, where he has 2.3 million followers — a rarity in Japanese politics.
