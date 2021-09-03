China needs to expand its efforts to reduce carbon emissions to help hold back a rise in global temperatures, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said yesterday, while Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) warned that deteriorating US-China ties could undermine cooperation between the two on climate change.
The US Department of State said that Kerry — who was in Tianjin, China — told Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng (韓正) in a virtual meeting that there is “no way” for the world to solve climate issues without China’s “full engagement and commitment.”
“Secretary Kerry emphasized the importance of the world taking serious climate actions in this critical decade and strengthening global climate ambition,” the department said in a statement.
Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Xinhua news agency quoted Han as telling Kerry that China had made “huge efforts” in tackling climate change and had achieved “remarkable results.”
China “hopes the American side will create the appropriate circumstances for jointly tackling climate change based on the spirit of the conversations between their leaders,” Xinhua quoted Han as saying.
On Wednesday, Wang warned Kerry in a videoconference that cooperation cannot be separated from the broader China-US relationship.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have been strained by disputes over trade, technology and human rights.
However, the two sides have identified climate issues as an area for possible cooperation.
China obtains about 60 percent of its power from coal and is opening more coal-fired power plants.
