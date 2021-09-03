British minister grilled over Taliban report

The Guardian





The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s own risk assessment warned that the Taliban could return rapidly to power, causing cities to collapse and triggering a humanitarian crisis, less than four weeks before the fall of Kabul, members of the British parliament heard on Wednesday.

British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab told parliament that he believed the Afghan capital would remain safe until next year based on an assessment by the Joint Intelligence Committee, a view he said was widely shared by NATO allies.

In a two-hour grilling on the handling of the Afghanistan crisis, Raab said that the UK had been “caught out and surprised by the scale and speed of the fall of Kabul” and that lessons would have to be learned from how the intelligence assessment was made.

British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab speaks at a news conference in Doha yesterday. Photo: AFP

During the hearing, Raab appeared to be taken by surprise when he was asked why he had not acted on the office’s “principal risk report assessment” from July 22, which said: “Peace talks are stalled and US-NATO withdrawal is resulting in rapid Taliban advances. This could lead to: fall of cities, collapse of security forces, Taliban return to power, mass displacement and significant humanitarian need. The embassy may need to close if security deteriorates.”

When Raab asked for the source, Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the foreign affairs select committee which questioned him, said: “It’s your principal risk report.”

A copy of the report said that it went on to highlight potential consequences for the UK, including “reducing UK counterterrorism capability and increasing compliance risks; enabling the flow of narcotics and illegal migration; increasing global humanitarian pressures; reducing oversight of government funding; destabilizing the wider region, especially Pakistan; damaging the reputation of the UK and NATO; and increasing threats to staff to whom [the Foreign Office] has a duty of care.”

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley speaks to reporters at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

No timeline was set out.

Members of parliament pressed Raab on whether the office had failed to draw up more robust contingency plans before Kabul fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15, necessitating the mass evacuation of thousands of British nationals and officials.

In response to claims that he has been slow to grasp the scale of the crisis, including by leaving on holiday at a critical time, Raab said that he was to travel to the region, including Pakistan, via Doha, where the Taliban have an office.

The foreign office said that the unpublished document cited by Tugendhat was a corporate risk report to the department’s monthly board meeting based on open sources and did not contradict the intelligence risk assessment.

Asked why the central British intelligence assessment was so badly wrong, Raab first blamed “optimism bias” about how long the US might retain troops in the country, adding he warned about the Taliban’s intent.

“In fairness, collectively across allies, the assessment that they [the Taliban] would not be able to advance at that speed was not correct,” he said.

Separately, the EU’s top diplomat yesterday said that the chaotic Western withdrawal from Afghanistan is likely to be a catalyst for the EU’s attempts to develop its common defense, with a rapid-reaction force part of the plans.

“Sometimes there are events that catalyze history, that create a breakthrough, and I think that Afghanistan is one of these cases,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said before an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Slovenia.

“We have to look for something more operational,” he said of his call for a “first-entry force.”

“The need for more, stronger European defense is more evident that ever,” he told reporters.

In Washington, US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Wednesday told a Pentagon news conference that it is “possible” Washington would seek to coordinate with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan against Islamic State militants or others.

Milley called the Taliban “ruthless,” but added: “Whether or not they change remains to be seen.”

“In war you do what you must in order to reduce risk to mission and force, not what you necessarily want to do,” he said.

Additional reporting by Reuters and AP