The government expects to have a “keel laying” ceremony for a submarine prototype by November — one year after its construction started — while three mine-laying vessels are to be delivered by the end of this year, an Executive Yuan report to the Legislative Yuan said yesterday.
“Keel laying” is jargon in the shipbuilding industry to describe the ceremonies, even for submarines, which do not have keels, a navy officer said.
The ceremony signals the completion of the first modular part, the officer said.
Photo: CNA
Taiwan’s indigenous shipbuilding programs are progressing on or ahead of schedule, demonstrating that they are a boost to the nation’s shipbuilding industry and the military, the report said.
The Ministry of National Defense invested NT$49.3 billion (US$1.78 billion) to build a prototype submarine and secured a contract with CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) in May 2019.
Since construction began on Nov. 24 last year, CSBC has completed shoreside testing facilities and the first modular section of the prototype is expected to be completed by November, the report said.
All of the vessel’s modular sections are scheduled to be completed by the end of next year, a military source said, adding that equipment installation might be completed by the first half of 2023.
The launch of the prototype is planned for September 2023, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
After it undergoes sea trials and testing through the remainder of 2023, it would be delivered to the navy in 2024, the source said.
The ministry’s budget for fiscal 2022 says that it is to dispatch teams to the US and Europe to inspect facilities that are manufacturing parts for the submarine.
The teams would inspect the quality of the systems when they are delivered and oversee testing, the budget report says.
A separate team is to attend a seminar on submarines in the US, and meet with serving and retired US naval officers, as well as representatives of submarine manufacturers, to discuss issues pertaining to submarine warfare, safety and construction, the budget report says.
From tomorrow, China legally requires foreign vessels entering what it considers to be its territorial waters to notify Beijing, creating what some fear is a “ticking time bomb” for conflict in the South China Sea. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in April amended China’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law (海上交通安全法) to require all foreign vessels entering Chinese territorial waters to inform maritime authorities, carry relevant permits, and submit to Chinese command and supervision. It also gives Beijing the authority to instruct foreign vessels that “threaten the safety of Chinese internal or territorial waters” to leave and to exercise the “right
‘NORMAL’: The passage showed that the US Coast Guard is engaged in joint training to bolster partner nations in the face of Chinese encroachment, a maritime expert said A US warship and a US Coast Guard cutter on Friday sailed through the Taiwan Strait, making the eighth transit under the administration of US President Joe Biden since he took office in January. The passage comes amid a spike in military activity by China, and follows Chinese assault drills last week, with warships and fighter jets exercising off Taiwan to the southwest and southeast. The USS Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, accompanied by the USCGC Munro, transited “through international waters in accordance with international law,” the US Navy said in a statement. “The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates
REGIONAL ORDER: Without Taiwan it would be difficult to defend the first island chain and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, Randall Schriver said Without Taiwan, the US could lose the Indo-Pacific region, former US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft told an online forum yesterday, advocating Taiwan’s participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) that comprises the US, Japan, India and Australia. Craft made the remarks at the Ketagalan Forum — 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue. The event, held online, was cohosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prospect Foundation. Craft had planned to visit Taiwan from Jan. 13 to 15, shortly before she left office after former US president Donald Trump’s election defeat, but the US Department of State abruptly canceled the plan,
TARGET: The government does not envisage lowering the level 2 COVID-19 alert until 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated, Chen Shih-chung said While a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert is scheduled to expire on Monday next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said there are no plans to make “drastic” changes to disease prevention measures until the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 60 percent. However, minor adjustments could be made to restrictions, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, including increasing the passenger volume for trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, and allowing the use of shower facilities at sports venues. As of Sunday, 42.63 percent of the population had received at