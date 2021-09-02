China’s new data security law took effect yesterday — its latest effort to tighten oversight of the country’s mammoth tech sector.
The broadly worded law seeks to tighten the leash on China’s tech giants and what they do with information from hundreds of millions of users.
It also comes as fears grow over data security, with Chinese government departments becoming increasingly dependent on cloud storage services.
Beijing has also flagged national security concerns as justification for the law.
As Chinese tech firms look to branch out overseas, authorities fear that domestic data would end up in foreign hands.
The law lays down the responsibilities of all companies and organizations handling data.
It stipulates fines of up to 10 million yuan (US$1.55 million) for a range of offenses, including leaks and failing to verify the identity of buyers or sellers of information.
Its scope is broad, and includes data stored and handled within China’s borders, as well as data stored abroad that could harm China’s national security or the rights of its citizens.
Crucially, organizations and individuals are forbidden to hand over information to overseas law enforcement authorities without Beijing’s permission.
This signals that “there will be much tighter control over cross-border data transfer,” said Angela Zhang (張湖月), an associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong.
The law also affords Beijing the right to retaliate against any foreign government using “discriminatory” measures against China in the data and tech sectors.
Detailed rules for the implementation of the law have not been published.
The legislation also identifies a new “core” category of data “related to national security, the lifeline of the national economy, major aspects of the people’s livelihood, and major public interests,” which are subject to stricter scrutiny.
