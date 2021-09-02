COVID-19 quarantine rules for Taiwan-based airline crew are to be tightened from Sept. 15, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that gene sequencing of a virus sample from a breakthrough case, a Taiwan-based airline pilot, showed that he was infected with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
As Delta has become the dominant strain in many countries and breakthrough cases have increased among travelers to Taiwan, border control measures need to be tightened, Chen said.
For long-haul flights, crew members who are not fully vaccinated would need to quarantine at home for seven days, followed by seven days of enhanced self-health management, while fully vaccinated crew are to quarantine for five days followed by nine days of enhanced self-health management, Chen said.
They are required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on their final day of quarantine, and again during and upon ending enhanced self-health management, he said.
For short-haul flights, crew members who are not fully vaccinated are to observe 14 days of enhanced self-health management and undergo PCR tests every seven days; while fully vaccinated crew are to undergo seven days of enhanced self-health management and a test every seven days, he said.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, reported that the C.1.2 variant — which was first detected in South Africa — has not been detected in Taiwan.
The CECC yesterday reported one local COVID-19 case, five imported cases and one death.
The local case is a woman in her 60s who lives in Taipei and had been placed under home isolation after being identified as a close contact of a previously confirmed case, Chen said.
The woman reported a runny nose and itchy throat on Monday last week, he said, adding that she was tested on Monday, with a positive result returned yesterday.
The five imported cases were from Nicaragua, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates and the US, CECC data showed.
The deceased was a man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions and was a close contact of a previous case, the CECC said.
He was hospitalized on May 30, diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 3 and died on Monday, it said.
Although the level 2 COVID-19 alert is to remain in after Monday next week, local restrictions might be eased, Chen said, adding that the CECC has been discussing whether showering at sports venues can be allowed.
However, a bar on saunas and other activities in enclosed spaces at sports venues would remain, he said.
‘NORMAL’: The passage showed that the US Coast Guard is engaged in joint training to bolster partner nations in the face of Chinese encroachment, a maritime expert said A US warship and a US Coast Guard cutter on Friday sailed through the Taiwan Strait, making the eighth transit under the administration of US President Joe Biden since he took office in January. The passage comes amid a spike in military activity by China, and follows Chinese assault drills last week, with warships and fighter jets exercising off Taiwan to the southwest and southeast. The USS Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, accompanied by the USCGC Munro, transited “through international waters in accordance with international law,” the US Navy said in a statement. “The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates
From tomorrow, China legally requires foreign vessels entering what it considers to be its territorial waters to notify Beijing, creating what some fear is a “ticking time bomb” for conflict in the South China Sea. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in April amended China’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law (海上交通安全法) to require all foreign vessels entering Chinese territorial waters to inform maritime authorities, carry relevant permits, and submit to Chinese command and supervision. It also gives Beijing the authority to instruct foreign vessels that “threaten the safety of Chinese internal or territorial waters” to leave and to exercise the “right
TARGET: The government does not envisage lowering the level 2 COVID-19 alert until 60 percent of the population has been vaccinated, Chen Shih-chung said While a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert is scheduled to expire on Monday next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said there are no plans to make “drastic” changes to disease prevention measures until the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 60 percent. However, minor adjustments could be made to restrictions, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, including increasing the passenger volume for trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, and allowing the use of shower facilities at sports venues. As of Sunday, 42.63 percent of the population had received at
‘WHITELIST’: The program aims to give a boost to small shops, but the National Development Council said that it would also announce a list of approved online retailers Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers are to be distributed at the beginning of October and would be valid through April next year, the Executive Yuan announced yesterday. Reservations for the vouchers could be made from the end of next month through the program’s official Web site, Chunghwa Post’s (中華郵政) Web site, convenience store kiosks and digital payment providers, the National Development Council (NDC) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, after presenting the plan at a Cabinet meeting earlier that morning. Recipients could choose to receive digital or paper vouchers, it said, adding that they would be distributed free of charge