COVID-19: Rules for airline crews to tighten

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





COVID-19 quarantine rules for Taiwan-based airline crew are to be tightened from Sept. 15, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that gene sequencing of a virus sample from a breakthrough case, a Taiwan-based airline pilot, showed that he was infected with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

As Delta has become the dominant strain in many countries and breakthrough cases have increased among travelers to Taiwan, border control measures need to be tightened, Chen said.

For long-haul flights, crew members who are not fully vaccinated would need to quarantine at home for seven days, followed by seven days of enhanced self-health management, while fully vaccinated crew are to quarantine for five days followed by nine days of enhanced self-health management, Chen said.

They are required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on their final day of quarantine, and again during and upon ending enhanced self-health management, he said.

For short-haul flights, crew members who are not fully vaccinated are to observe 14 days of enhanced self-health management and undergo PCR tests every seven days; while fully vaccinated crew are to undergo seven days of enhanced self-health management and a test every seven days, he said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, reported that the C.1.2 variant — which was first detected in South Africa — has not been detected in Taiwan.

The CECC yesterday reported one local COVID-19 case, five imported cases and one death.

The local case is a woman in her 60s who lives in Taipei and had been placed under home isolation after being identified as a close contact of a previously confirmed case, Chen said.

The woman reported a runny nose and itchy throat on Monday last week, he said, adding that she was tested on Monday, with a positive result returned yesterday.

The five imported cases were from Nicaragua, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates and the US, CECC data showed.

The deceased was a man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions and was a close contact of a previous case, the CECC said.

He was hospitalized on May 30, diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 3 and died on Monday, it said.

Although the level 2 COVID-19 alert is to remain in after Monday next week, local restrictions might be eased, Chen said, adding that the CECC has been discussing whether showering at sports venues can be allowed.

However, a bar on saunas and other activities in enclosed spaces at sports venues would remain, he said.