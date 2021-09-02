Biden defends Afghanistan exit

‘NO THIRD DECADE’: The US president said the safety and security of the US was not enhanced by keeping troops in Afghanistan and spending billions of dollars

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the US airlift to extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies from Afghanistan to end a 20-year war an “extraordinary success,” despite there being about 100 Americans and thousands of others left behind.

Twenty-four hours after the final US C-17 cargo plane took off from Kabul, Biden spoke to the nation and vigorously defended his decision to end the US’ longest war and withdraw all US troops ahead of a deadline on Tuesday.

“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Biden said at the White House. “And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”

US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Biden has faced questions about the way the US went about leaving Afghanistan — a chaotic evacuation with a suicide bombing last week that killed 13 US service members and 169 Afghans.

However, he said it was inevitable that the final departure from two decades of war would have been difficult, with likely violence, no matter when it was planned and conducted.

“To those asking for a third decade of war in Afghanistan, I ask: ‘What is the vital national interest?’” Biden said.

“I simply do not believe that the safety and security of America is enhanced by continuing to deploy thousands of American troops and spending billions of dollars in Afghanistan,” he said.

Asked after the speech about Biden sounding angry at some criticism, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the president had simply offered his “forceful assessment.”

Biden scoffed at those who contend that the US would have been better served maintaining a small military footprint in Afghanistan.

Before the attack on Thursday last week, the US military had not had a combat casualty since February last year, which was about when the administration of then-US president Donald Trump brokered a deal with the Taliban to end the war by May.

Biden said breaking the Trump deal would have restarted a shooting war.

Those who favored remaining also fail to recognize the weight of deployment, with a scourge of post-traumatic stress disorder, financial struggles, divorce and other problems for US troops, he said.

“When I hear that we could’ve, should’ve continued the so-called low-grade effort in Afghanistan at low risk to our service members, at low cost, I don’t think enough people understand how much we’ve asked of the 1 percent of this country to put that uniform on,” Biden said.

Biden has tasked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to coordinate with international partners to hold the Taliban to their promise of safe passage for Americans and others who want to leave in the days ahead.

“We don’t take them by their word alone, but by their actions,” he said. “We have leverage to make sure those commitments are met.”

Biden also pushed back against criticism that he fell short of his pledge to get all Americans out of the country ahead of the US military withdrawal.

Many of those left behind are dual citizens, some with family roots that are complicating their ability to leave Afghanistan, he said.

“The bottom line: Ninety percent of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave,” Biden said. “For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out, if they want to come out.”

Ending the war was a crucial step for recalibrating US foreign policy toward growing challenges posed by China and Russia, as well as counterterrorism concerns, he said.

“There’s nothing China or Russia would rather have, want more in this competition, than the United States to be bogged down another decade in Afghanistan,” he said.

US Representative Kevin McCarthy described the Biden administration’s handling of the evacuation as “probably the biggest failure in American government on a military stage in my lifetime” and promised that Republicans would press the White House for answers.

A group of lawmakers participated in a moment of silence for the 13 service members who were killed in the suicide bomber attack.